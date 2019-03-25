GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Antonneous Clayton will no longer be a Gator. The redshirt junior defensive end announced his decision via his twitter on Monday afternoon.

"After talking over with my family I've decided to transfer and see what my future holds in store for me and my son and family," Clayton wrote. "Please understand this decision is harder than it sounds but please understand I will be forever grateful for Gator Nation for their support and I wish you all the best."

According to sources, his name has already been entered into the NCAA transfer portal.

He was Florida's highest-rated recruit in the 2016 class when he signed under Jim McElwain, however, his rating never translated onto the field.

Even this spring the Peach State native seemed destined to be behind Jonathan Greenard, David Reese (the younger), Andrew Chatfield - even freshmen Mohamoud Diabate and Jesiah Pierre were receiving more reps.

"I wanna thank God for the opportunities that were given to me ever since this thing started to kick off," Clayton wrote. "For the past three years I've given the University of Florida everything I've gotten on and off the field and I'm forever grateful for coach Mac, coach Rumph and coach Collins for recruiting me and allowing to come attend a wonderful university and meet my amazing teammates and amazing professors here at this university."

In his three years at Florida, Clayton recorded 11 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack, and a fumble recovery.