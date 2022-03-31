April 6 Big Day for Big Offensive Tackle
April 6 Big Day for Big Offensive TackleCaden Jones is a 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle checking in from New Orleans (LA) De La Salle High School. On April 6, he will make an unofficial visit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news