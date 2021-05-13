** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Florida and LSU are the latest programs to offer Jake Pope, one of the more versatile and coveted juniors in the Peach State.

However, those are just a few of the programs pursuing the two-way standout, as Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Michigan and Auburn previously made his top eight. Schools are intrigued by his potential on both sides of the ball and considering playing him both ways as well.

As for the Gators, there is a certain connection to monitor going forward. Buford (Ga.) High is not only home to Pope but also Isaiah Bond, UF's latest addition to the 2022 class. Sophomore offensive lineman, Riley Simonds, attended Buford as well, so there is some familiarity in Gainesville.

When speaking with Gators Territory, Pope opened up about his interest in Dan Mullen's program, relationship with Isaiah Bond, if the Gators are now in the mix and more.