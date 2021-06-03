Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! He has been a Florida resident a good portion of his life (living in Destin, Tampa, Jacksonville, and now Fairhope AL), so he knows the Florida area very well. Andy is a franchise veteran, owning multiple franchises and businesses.

While much of the buzz surrounding the University of Florida took place on Tuesday, the Gators were able to host a key visitor on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Tre Donaldson, a four-star prospect for both football and basketball, was initially scheduled to set foot on campus June 4 but opted to push up the visit to spend more personal time with the programs. He holds offers from both Dan Mullen and Mike White and exited Gainesville with a much better understanding of the daily routine of a Gators student-athlete.