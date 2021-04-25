GatorsTerritory - Auburn blasts Mace, Leftwich, take game two

Florida's former Friday and Saturday night starters struggled Sunday at Auburn. The Tigers exploded for six runs on seven hits in the fifth inning to take the lead and even the series with No. 15 Florida.

Auburn sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning, taking the lead with a pair of home runs.

Auburn jumped on Tommy Mace right from the get-go. Ryan Bliss reached on a Colby Halter throwing error and Tyler Miller took a hanging slider up and out to right field. Mace gave up another double but got out of the inning without surrendering another run.

The Gators' offense picked Mace up in the third inning, sending all nine hitters to the plate. Josh Rivera got the run party started with a solo home run to dead center field. Jordan Carrion walked and stole second before Jacob Young walked sending Nathan Hickey to the plate. The catcher came through with a single to score Carrion and send Young to third. Young scored on a Jud Fabian double to left-center. Kris Armstrong's sac fly capped the scoring and gave Florida a 4-2 lead.

The Gators tacked on two more in the fourth inning. Rivera got things going again with a double down the right field line, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jacob Young walked and stole second, which eliminated the double play opportunity. Rivera scored on a Hickey groundout to shortstop and Young scored when Kirby McMullen doubled to left center.

Auburn wasn't going to lie down and surrender the series. The Tigers got a 1-out double from Kason Howell. After a failed bunt attempt gave Florida the second out Mace walked the nine-hole hitter Ryan Dahl on four pitches. Ryan Bliss singled to plate Howell and Tyler Miller reached on a fielding error to score a second run.

The Gators made it competitive with two outs in the top of the seventh, scoring two runs to bring the tying run to the plate but Halter, who was 0-4 with two errors on the day, struck out to end it.

The Gators will look to take the series with Auburn in the second leg of a Sunday double-header with Hunter Barco on the mound.