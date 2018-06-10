The Gainesville Super Regional will be going to a game three after Auburn defeated Florida 3-2 in walk-off fashion.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Luke Jarvis drove a fastball from Michael Byrne into left-center field. Cade Evans was able to come home on the hit and win the game for the Tigers.

“Trying not to do too much, just trying to see it and hit it,” Jarvis said, “that’s as cool as it gets from a feelings perspective, you know, playing this game.”

Auburn held a 2-1 lead going into the top of the ninth inning, but Austin Langworthy quickly changed that.

The left-fielder sent an inside fastball from relief pitcher Cody Greenhill over the right field wall that tied the game and ignited the crowd at McKethan Stadium.

The game started off as a pitcher's duel with both Jackson Kowar for Florida and Tanner Burns from Auburn keeping each teams offenses in check.

Kowar was dominant for the Gators, going seven innings in which, he allowed one run, a solo-home run from Steven Williams in the fourth, three hits and had six strikeouts.

“I was definitely pleased with the way I kept us in the game,” Kowar said. “But you know, that’s your job when the other guys is throwing up zeros, you’ve gotta do the same.”

The Florida starter was pulled after the seventh inning in what would be his last start at home in a Gator uniform.

“He was almost at 100 pitches and almost got decapitated,” Kevin O’Sullivan said on his decision to pull Kowar. “I mean it’s hot, he did his job. He pitched seven full.”

Tanner Burns matched Kowar’s performance with six strong innings of his own. He allowed one run on five hits. He struck out three and walked four batters.

“Just trying to get the first strike, they’re a good hitting team,” Burns said. “They’re good at hitting fastballs, I mean just trying to keep them off balance and just mainly trying to get the defense in the dugout.”

“There’s been two elite pitching performances, especially out of the stars, and we got one today out of freshman Tanner Burns,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said.

Burns lone run allowed came in the top of the fourth inning when Nick Horvath scorched a line-drive to right field that allowed Blake Reese to score from first and give Florida a 1-0 lead.

Williams tied the game in the bottom half of that inning with his home run off Kowar.

Both teams traded outs until the eighth inning.

The Tigers started to threaten when Josh Anthony beat out an infield single to the left side of the infield to put a runner on with one out.

Will Holland then took a 1-0 pitch from Florida relief pitcher Jordan Butler for a ride to left-center that reached the wall. That allowed Anthony to fly home and give the Tigers a 2-1 advantage.

After Langworthy tied the game in the top of the ninth, Michael Byrne entered the game in the bottom of the frame after Butler allowed a lead-off walk to Brendan Venter and fell behind in the next at-bat against Eduard Julien.

“I felt like, you know, if we’re gonna lose the game I’d like to have it with Michael (Byrne) on the mound,” O’Sullivan said.

The rubber match will be played Monday night at 8:30. O’Sullivan said he has yet to decide who the starter will be for the Gators, but it will probably be Jack Leftwich.

Andrew Mitchell will get the start for Auburn.