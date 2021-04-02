GatorsTerritory - B.C. transfer CJ Felder seeks new opportunity, nears decision

CJ Felder, who was a three-star player in the 2019 Rivals150, started 17 of the 19 games he played in at Boston College this season. Felder averaged 27.8 minutes, 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 21.

“Mainly, firing our entire coaching staff led to my decision to leave," Felder said. "Throughout the past two seasons here I created relationships I’ll depend on the rest of my life. Without those relationships here, I thought it was best for me to explore my options.”

Felder has a unique game that so many schools are looking for because of the way today’s basketball is being played.

“Honestly, I think I’d describe my game as a versatile forward who can give you a little bit of everything at a high level while also being able to lock down the opposing team’s best player. I also want to say that I am still improving and haven’t come close to reaching my ceiling yet,” Felder said. “I’ve heard many comparisons to my game, but I think the most common have been a Jimmy Butler- and Kawhi Leonard-type. Obviously, I am nowhere near the level those guys are currently at (I do plan to be there one day though), but I definitely see myself form that same mold of a tough player who gives a lot of everything while playing at a very high level on the defensive end.”

Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 230 pounds, the production Felder has had at Boston College opened the eyes of college coaches across the country.

“I have heard from Florida, LSU, Xavier, Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, UConn, Texas Tech, Virginia, Murray State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Cincinnati and I actually just got off the phone with Arkansas," he said. "I would say that Florida, Texas A&M, Murray State and Clemson are recruiting me consistently the hardest.”

