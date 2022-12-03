Florida advances to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 3 seeded Florida volleyball team started the NCAA Tournament off on a high note, sweeping the Florida A&M Rattlers in Exactech Arena on Friday night.

The Gators improve to 24-5 on the year and advance to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament for the 29th time in program history. Florida A&M’s season comes to a close with a 21-13 record after winning the SWAC Championship.

Florida took the first two sets handily, 25-15, 25-15 and then finished the night with a 25-9 victory in the third set.

The Gators’ offense was extremely balanced on Friday night, with Gabrielle Essix posting a team-high eight kills. Sofia Victoria and Bre Kelley each followed with seven kills of their own, while Marina Markova (6) and Merritt Beason (6) combined for 12.

Alexis Stucky led the team to a .395 clip, while dishing out 33 assists in the three-setter.

Florida held the Rattlers to just a .049 efficiency on the night, the 13th opponent this season that the Gators have kept below a .150 performance this season.

As a team, the Gators recorded 6.5 blocks, led by a three-block effort from Kelley. Essix, Markova and Beason all registered two in the victory. Elli McKissock paced the backcourt defense for Florida, recording 17 on the night – a three-set high for a Florida player this season. Stucky followed with five, while Beason pitched in four in the victory.

Behind the service line, the Gators tallied 10 aces. Emily Canaan had a career performance, recording five aces on the night. Beason added three, while McKissock and Emerson Hoyle each pitched in one.

Florida returns to action for the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Gators are set to face off against the No. 6 seeded Iowa State Cyclones on ESPN+.





Records No. 12 (24-5, 15-3 SEC) Florida A&M (21-13, 15-1 SWAC)





How It Happened

* The Gators got out to the early 5-1 lead in the first set, but the Rattlers chipped away at the deficit, eventually tying the frame at 7-all. Florida once again created some distance, taking the four-point lead into the media timeout. Out of the break, the Gators extended their lead to seven at the 20-13 mark to this time force a timeout by Florida A&M. Florida then closed the set on a 5-2 run to pull ahead 1-0 in the match.

* The Gators hit 286 in the first frame, led by four kills apiece from Markova and Essix.

* With the second set tied 4-4, the Gators used a 5-0 run behind the serves of Canaan to take the 9-4 advantage. Florida continued to hold momentum through the middle of the set, going up eight at the 18-10 mark. A&M pulled back to within five, forcing a timeout from Florida, but the Gators responded with five-straight points to take the 24-14 lead. The Rattlers got one back, but Florida once again won 25-15.

* UF hit a stellar .409 in the second set, with Beason posting a team-high four kills in the set.

* Florida used an 9-0 run behind the serves of Beason to take the 14-3 lead in the third frame. The Gators continued to build upon their lead, taking the 20-5 advantage late behind the serves of Emerson Hoyle. UF held on for the 25-9 victory to move to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

* The Gators hit .500 in the final frame to move to 24-5 on the year.





Notables

* Elli McKissock’s 17 digs were a three-set high for the Gators in the 2022 campaign

* Emily Canaan recorded a career-high five aces on the night

* Florida is now 25-0 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament

* The Gators improve to 80-32 in the NCAA Tournament, including a 79-31 record under Mary Wise

* Florida improves to 13-0 against Florida A&M in the all-time series

* UF improves to 13-0 in three-set matches against the Rattlers

* The Gators are now 6-0 in the NCAA Tournament against Florida A&M

* Florida improves to 14-2 in three-set matches during the 2022 campaign

* Florida remains unbeaten in Friday matches, moving to 9-0 on the year





Up Next

* Florida returns to action for the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

* The Gators are set to face off against the No. 6 seeded Iowa State Cyclones on ESPN+ Iowa State | 20-11 overall, 10-6 (Big 12)

* Florida leads: 3-1 (3-1 under Mary Wise)

* 3-set: 1-0 | 4-set: 2-0 | 5-set: 0-1

* Home: 1-1 | Away: 0-0 | Neutral: 2-0

* NCAA Tournament series: N/A