The two-quarterback system, some people love it and some people hate it. But do they work?

Gators head coach Dan Mullen proved it did work back in 2006 when he had a two-quarterback system with Chris Leak and Tim Tebow that helped Florida win the National Championship.

However, is it working this season with Kyle Trask and Emory Jones?

The good news for the Gators head coach is that both Trask and Jones understood their respective roles when Feleipe Franks went down - they knew both of them would play.

“Me and him, we basically talk about looks we’re seeing, making sure we’re seeing everything, making sure his eyes are in the right place," Trask said about rotating with Jones on some drives. "He says the same thing to me, making sure I’m seeing everything. We’re constantly just talking to each other what the defense is, making sure we’re throwing to the right guys and sticking with the game plan.”

"I've been learning a lot from him, just like seeing him making mistakes and not getting down about it," said Jones about Trask. "That's probably the biggest thing."

Jones and Trask may have bought in, but is it working? Let's break it down:

Helping with the ground game

It is no secret Florida has struggled on the ground this season.

The Gators are missing players like C'Yontai Lewis, who was one of their best blockers last season, while their offensive line line has struggled in its run blocking all year.

With one game remaining in the regular season: Florida averages 124.2 yards per game on the ground, averaging 4 yards per carry.

In order to overcome the lack of a ground game, Mullen has turned to some of his other playmakers, including Jones, to try to offset those numbers.

So has it worked?

We compiled stats starting from the Tennessee game, the first full game the two quarterback system started. This is what we have found:

- Emory Jones at QB: Florida has rushed for 291 yards on 59 carries, averaging 5 yards per carry.

- Kyle Trask at QB: Florida has rushed for 658 yards on 165 carries, averaging 4 yards per carry.

With Jones under center, the Gators average one yards more per carry.

Switching QBs in the middle of a drive. Does it end momentum?

We always tend to remember the times that a switch under center ends all momentum for an offense. However, is it always the case?

When Florida traveled to LSU, the two-quarterback system was very successful in the first half.

In one particular drive in the second quarter, Trask and Jones interchanged three times. Trask started the drive at the UF 25 and led the Gators down to the LSU 28. This is when Jones came in, and rushed for 12 yards on three plays to secure a first down. Trask then moved the ball 15 yards before Mullen decided to bring back Jones to secure the 1-yard touchdown, by throwing to Lamical Perine in the endzone.

However, the Tigers adjusted in the second half and the two quarterback system did not work as efficiently - since LSU loaded the box every time Jones came in.

The Gators were forced to punt on one drive where Jones came in for Trask, while on another drive Trask was intercepted after returning to the game after a 1 play, 1-yard rush by Jones.

After this game, Mullen told reporters the switch between Jones and Trask was scripted in the loss to the Tigers. However, after the South Carolina game, Mullen told reporters he often acted on "feeling out" the game on whether or not he would make a switch under center.

So has the switch come at the right time?

Trask starts drive, Jones features

- Tennessee: Jones comes in for one play, Trask returns and on his second play was sacked and fumbled the ball.

-Tennessee: Jones comes in at UF46 and finishes drive with a touchdown.

- Tennessee: Jones comes in at the UF36 and finishes the drive with a field goal

- Auburn: Jones comes in since Trask is injured at UF25, leads team to field goal.

- LSU: Jones comes in at LSU 31, rushes for 15 yards on two plays. Trask comes in and leads Florida to a touchdown.

- LSU: Trask drives down the field to the LSU 28 and then Jones comes in. He has two carries for 17 yards before Trask returns and throws a touchdown three plays later.

- LSU: Trask leads the Gators down to the LSU 28 and then Jones comes in and gains 12 yards on three plays. Trask then returns and then rushes for 15 yards and is replaced by Jones on the one-yard line; the redshirt freshman throws a touchdown pass two plays later.

- LSU: Jones comes in when Florida is on the LSU 18-yard line and rushes for 5 yards. After that one play, Trask returns and leads the Gators to a touchdown.

- LSU: Trask is replaced for Jones on the LSU 17-yard line. The Peach State native runs for 1 yard and then Trask returns after that one play. The Texan throws an interception.

- South Carolina: Jones comes in for one play for a two-yard rush (Trask's helmet came off), and Trask returns and scores a touchdown on that drive.

- Georgia: Trask starts the drive on Florida's 25-yard line and leads the Gators to Georgia's 23-yard line - this is when Jones comes in for one play, a 2-yard rush. Trask would throw an incomplete pass on the next play, and the Gators would punt.

- Vandy: After leading Florida down 29 yards, Jones comes in when Florida is at the Vandy 40. On two plays, Jones moves the ball on the ground with a 2-yard run and hands the ball off to Kadarius Toney for a 13-yard run. Mullen would switch back to Trask and the quarterback would throw a 2-yard pass for a loss and an interception on the next two plays.

- Vandy: Trask starts at the UF 18 and leads Florida down to the Vandy 42. Jones comes in and moves the ball 8 yards on the ground with a handoff to Freddie Swain, but then throws an incomplete pass on second down. Trask returns on 3rd-and-2 and Florida is forced to kick a field goal.

- Vandy: Jones comes in at the UF 48 and the Gators end the drive with a touchdown.

- Vandy: Jones comes in on second-and-goal and scores the touchdown.

- Missouri: Jones comes in on 3rd-and-7 and rushes for 5 yard. Florida punts.

Touchdowns: 8 (4 vs LSU) Punts: 2 Turnovers: 3 Field Goals: 3

Jones starts drive, Trask features

- Auburn: Jones rushes for 3 yards, passes for 0 yards and then Trask comes in and is sacked for 9 yards and fumbles.

- Missouri: Jones starts the drive and Trask is brought in for a 3rd-and-four and throws an incomplete pass. Florida punts.

Touchdowns: 0 Punts: 1 Turnovers: 1 Field Goals: 0

Jones only drive

- Tennessee: Florida punts

- Towson: Drives ends in a touchdown.

- Towson: Florida turns it over on downs

- Auburn: Punt

- LSU: Punt

- Vandy: Touchdown

Touchdowns: 2 Punts: 3 Turn over on downs: 1

The Tigers game seems to be the exception to the rule. In most cases it did seem like momentum was halted when there was a switch under center. However, the LSU game does illustrate there is some possibility for the two quarterback system to work at Florida.

Does that mean we will see the two quarterback system again at Florida next season?

Time will tell.