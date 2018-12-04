GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Deaundrae Ballard is taking advantage of his opportunities. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard did not have it easy.

The Atlanta native had to move up the line up, surpassing a few players including senior Jalen Hudson.

"I am the humble guy trying to do the best I can do," said Ballard. “Really, what happened was the fact I was just going to give it all to the team and things started going right. It was like a mindset every day, telling myself I’m going to do whatever I have to make this team win.”

Ballard averages 10.9 points per game, shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 44 percent from outside the arc. He has emerged as one of Mike White's most consistent players.

“He was a little bit behind some of these other perimeter guys whose minutes he has stolen since," said the Florida head coach.

Ballard now average just over 17 minutes per game, earning more minutes as Hudson continues to struggle to put up points.

Ballard has averaged 17.3 minutes a game while Hudson has seen his minutes drop as he continues to struggle offensively.

Ballard "has taken advantage of the opportunity,” White said. “He’s developed more of an understanding about what we’re trying to do. He’s always had that competitive energy and he really likes basketball.

“He’s a shot maker. He’s learning to play more within himself," added White. "He’s a much improved defender the last couple of months. He’s understanding that’s what is going to get him on the floor.

"He has a chance to become a good basketball player."

On Monday, White told reporters he is pretty happy where his team stands defensively. The Gators currently allow only 62.4 points per game, and although like any coach, White hopes for his team to improve certain details, he is more concerned about his team's offense.

“This team has struggled to score at times,” White said. “But I’m pretty pleased where we are defensively. I wouldn't give us an A but we are significantly better than where this team was 12 months ago. We are putting forth effort.

"This team is a little bit more physical which will be tested by the Mountaineers.”

WEST VIRGINIA NEXT

The Gators will face West Virginia in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 106-72 win over Youngstown State, rising a four-game winning streak.

WVU has had its fair share of problems offensively as well, shooting 35.4 percent from three-point land. Just like Florida, West Virginia relies on its defense more than its scoring abilities.



