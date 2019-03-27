GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Then there were three.

A source confirms with Gators Territory that guard Deaundrae Ballard has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Ballard is the third Gators basketball player to decide to transfer away from the program in two days. He joins forward Keith Stone and guard Mike Okauru in their decision to enter the portal.

Ballard averaged 4.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Mike Whit enow has four-scholarship openings to work with moving forward.