Barco Hurls Gem to Push No. 9 Gators Past Tide in SEC Opener

Hunter Barco fired a career-high eight innings of one-run ball while Jud Fabian and BT Riopelle powered the Florida offense with early homers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 9 Florida opened Southeastern Conference play with a 6-4 victory over Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Friday night, thanks to eight quality innings of one-run ball from starting pitcher Hunter Barco

After a scoreless first inning from Barco, the Gators (14-4, 1-0 SEC) spotted their ace four runs in the second – all courtesy of Jud Fabian and Deric Fabian Kendrick Calilao and Josh Rivera kickstarted the frame with singles, then advanced to second and third on a sacrifice bunt by Kris Armstrong In his first SEC at bat, D. Fabian lined a hanging breaking ball to right center to plate two runs, while J. Fabian extended the lead to 4-0 with a two-run shot to right center.

J. Fabian's second-inning long ball marked his team-high seventh of the year. Of those seven big flies, each of the last three have been two-run homers with his younger brother on base.

Leading off the top of the third, BT Riopelle added a fifth run to Florida's early scoring surge. On a 2-2 count, Riopelle deposited starter Garrett McMillan's next offering into the right field seats for solo shot to make it 5-0 in favor of the Orange & Blue.

Holding a five-run lead, Barco struck out a trio of Crimson Tide (12-7, 0-1 SEC) batters in the fourth to finish with seven strikeouts heading into the fifth. The southpaw from Jacksonville, Fla. produced another scoreless frame in the following inning, fanning one Alabama hitter to raise his daily total to eight strikeouts.

Barco needed just nine pitches to produce another zero in the sixth, as efficiency and command of the zone was his calling card from start to finish. Of Barco's 73 pitches through six innings, 56 went for strikes – translating to 77% strikes for the lefty.

The Gators added to their advantage in the seventh, with Wyatt Langford and Riopelle jumpstarting the inning with a walk and single to center. With two outs, Rivera plated Langford by reaching on a fielding error by Alabama second baseman Bryce Eblin.

Alabama finally got to Barco in the bottom of the eighth, using an Andrew Pinckney solo home run to get on the board. The Gators ace successfully worked out of the remainder of the frame, giving Barco a career-high eight innings pitched with 10 strikeouts.

The Tide mounted a ninth-inning rally against the Florida bullpen, stringing together a trio of runs to draw within two. With two men in scoring position and one out, the Gators called on right-handed reliever Blake Purnell in a vital save situation. After hitting the first batter he faced, Purnell induced a tailor-made six-four-three double play to secure the series-opening win for the Gators as well as his first-career save.

Barco (4-1) earned the victory, tossing a career-high eight innings. The left-hander allowed just one earned run on four hits and zero walks while striking out 10. He fired 106 pitches including 79 strikes (74.5%). As a result, Barco now owns a 1.72 ERA on the season with 44 strikeouts and just two walks, translating to 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, 0.6 walks per nine and a 22.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Alabama starting pitcher Garrett McMillan (2-1) was saddled with the loss. McMillan pitched five innings with five earned runs allowed on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Riopelle (3-for-5) and Rivera (2-for-5) were the lone Gators to pick up multiple hits in the victory, with the former tying his career high for knocks in a game.

NOTABLES * While notching his first-career save, Purnell has now opened the season with 10-consecutive appearances spanning 18 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run.

* With tonight's win, Barco improved to 11-2 across his last 15 starts dating back to the 2021 season.

* Barco is now 4-1 on the season with a 1.72 ERA, 44 strikeouts and just two walks – translating to 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, 0.6 walks per nine and a 22.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

* Barco fired 106 pitches including 79 strikes (74.5%).

* J. Fabian's second-inning home run marked his team-high seventh of the year.

* Each of Fabian's last three homers have been two-run shots with his younger brother, Deric, on base.

* Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan sits at 599 career victories – just one away from reaching the milestone of 600 wins (all at Florida).

* Florida is now 65-57 all-time vs. Alabama including a 24-30 mark in Tuscaloosa.

* The Gators have won a program-best 11-straight games against the Tide.

* Florida is 24-5 overall and 10-3 on the road vs. Alabama under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan

* The Gators have won 13 of their last 15 games overall.

* Calilao extended his team-leading hitting streak to eight games.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On leaving runners on base… "We had a leadoff double with Colby there in the eighth. We have two-three-four coming up and we go down looking twice with left handers throwing 83-84. The value of a run has got to be understood. It just comes down to that score should have honestly been nine to one going into the ninth. Then, if it is nine to one then maybe you go to a freshman to close it out because you've got an eight-run lead, but now it is five and you got to go to [Nick Ficarrotta] Now, tomorrow they got momentum. Credit Alabama for making a run out there in the ninth."

On Hunter Barco's performance… "Yeah, he was good. He did a really nice job of getting leadoff hitters. The leadoff hitter of the game got on, but other than that he controlled the inning. He gave up the one home run on a 2-2 count. I think it was a fastball, but other than that he was outstanding. He really was. He was outstanding the entire night."

On the ninth inning… "It is what it is. They have momentum, but we have momentum too. We won a ball game. The first SEC road game. It wasn't drawn up in the ninth like we had wanted, but at the end of the day Blake [Purnell] was put in a really tough spot and had to make the pitch and he did. I'll go with that. Like I said, if he doesn't make that sinker there is no double play."

UP NEXT Florida and Alabama meet again in game two on Saturday night. The game will stream live on SEC Network+ at 7 p.m. ET.