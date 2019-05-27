With the NCAA Baseball Tournament Field of 64 set to be unveiled today at noon, Baseball America has released their final projection of the bracket.

The Florida Gators (33-24) made the final projection as a 3rd seed in the Atlanta regional bracket. B.A. has Florida as one of the last four in.

Despite a less than stellar SEC record of 13-17, Florida fought their way in with a 26-11 home record, a late season sweep vs. Missouri - who is projected as a first four out - and a well-fought loss against projected 2nd seed in the Chapel Hill regional, Texas A&M, in the SEC Tournament.

Florida also swept projected 3rd seed in the Baton Rouge, Florida State, and went 2-1 against projected 2nd seed in the Morgantown regional, Miami, earlier in the season.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory for updates as the Field of 64 will be announced today at noon.