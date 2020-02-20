BASEBALL: Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes Series Preview
After a 5-0 start, the Florida Gators will be on the road for an early season test. The Gators will travel to Coral Gables to take on the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes.
On D1 Baseball’s Top 25, Miami and Florida are the top two programs in the country. The Gators have had Miami’s number for the past half-decade. Since 2015, the Florida Gators have a 13-4 record against the Hurricanes. Both teams have goals of now only making to The College World Series, but to win the whole thing.
This will be a great measuring stick for both programs to see where they stand with the elites of college baseball.
Here is the series preview between the Sunshine State programs.
Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes will take on the Florida Gators at Alex Rodriguez Park and will be led by their head coach, Gino DiMare, who is in the middle of his second season as the Hurricanes head coach.
For the first game of the series, Miami will handle to its redshirt-senior Brian Van Belle. The Broward College transfer had a strong opening day as he pitched six innings, allowing four hits, no runs, no walks and striking out ten. Junior Chris McMahon will be the Saturday starter and sophomore Slade Cecconi will start in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.
The Hurricanes' lineup is one of the more lethal lineups in the country. They received bad news for the season opener with their star shortstop Freddy Zamora missing the entire season due to a knee injury. That still has slowed down Miami’s offense as they have scored 35 runs in their first four games (8.75 runs per game).
Sophomore Adrian Del Castillo is their top hitter and may be the best sophomore in the country. Del Castillo is already batting .583 with two home runs, eight RBIs and a 1.810 OPS. Junior first baseman Alex Toral is Miami’s biggest power threat as he blasted an ACC-high 24 homers last season. He’s currently batting .250 with a home run, six RBIs and a 1.000 OPS.
Other Miami Hurricanes hitters to watch for are Anthony Vilar, Gabe Rivera and JP Gates.
Florida Gators
UF's baseball program has had this weekend circled on their calendar since the schedule was released. The Gators have taken care of business early in the season by winning all five of their games. Both the pitching and offense had a very strong start in the 2020 season.
On Friday night, junior Tommy Mace will be on the mound for the Florida Gators. Junior right-handed pitcher Jack Leftwich will get the ball for Saturday night’s game. Leftwich had a strong outing last Saturday versus Marshall. He threw six innings allowing three hits, no runs, no walks and struck out eight. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Nick Pogue got the start last Sunday but made a relief appearance in Florida’s 4-3 extra innings win on Wednesday. He should be good to go but if not, Christian Scott, Brandon Sproat and Hunter Barco could be options for Sunday’s starting job.
Florida's offense has been off to a very nice start as they’re averaging 10.2 runs per game (15th nationally and fourth in the SEC). Leadoff hitter Jud Fabian has had a terrific start to the season as he’s batting .375 with two home runs, six RBIs and a 1.218 OPS. Freshman Nathan Hickey has busted onto the scene and become one of Florida’s toughest outs. Hickey is currently batting .500 with a 1.267 OPS.
Third baseman Kirby McMullen has been on a tear, riding a five-game hitting streak and leading the Gators in hitting with a .583 batting average. Cleanup hitter Cory Acton has also been seeing the ball well with a .333 batting average, one home run, seven walks and a 1.162 OPS.
Other Florida Gators hitters to watch for are Austin Langworthy, Kendrick Calilao and Cal Greenfield.
