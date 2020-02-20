After a 5-0 start, the Florida Gators will be on the road for an early season test. The Gators will travel to Coral Gables to take on the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes. On D1 Baseball’s Top 25, Miami and Florida are the top two programs in the country. The Gators have had Miami’s number for the past half-decade. Since 2015, the Florida Gators have a 13-4 record against the Hurricanes. Both teams have goals of now only making to The College World Series, but to win the whole thing. This will be a great measuring stick for both programs to see where they stand with the elites of college baseball. Here is the series preview between the Sunshine State programs. OFFER: Sign up for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop! All you have to do is CLICK HERE and use "Annual50" for your promo code!

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes will take on the Florida Gators at Alex Rodriguez Park and will be led by their head coach, Gino DiMare, who is in the middle of his second season as the Hurricanes head coach. For the first game of the series, Miami will handle to its redshirt-senior Brian Van Belle. The Broward College transfer had a strong opening day as he pitched six innings, allowing four hits, no runs, no walks and striking out ten. Junior Chris McMahon will be the Saturday starter and sophomore Slade Cecconi will start in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The Hurricanes' lineup is one of the more lethal lineups in the country. They received bad news for the season opener with their star shortstop Freddy Zamora missing the entire season due to a knee injury. That still has slowed down Miami’s offense as they have scored 35 runs in their first four games (8.75 runs per game). Sophomore Adrian Del Castillo is their top hitter and may be the best sophomore in the country. Del Castillo is already batting .583 with two home runs, eight RBIs and a 1.810 OPS. Junior first baseman Alex Toral is Miami’s biggest power threat as he blasted an ACC-high 24 homers last season. He’s currently batting .250 with a home run, six RBIs and a 1.000 OPS. Other Miami Hurricanes hitters to watch for are Anthony Vilar, Gabe Rivera and JP Gates.

Florida Gators