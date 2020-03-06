GatorsTerritory

OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop! The Gators have just one more non-conference weekend series left on their schedule, as the University of South Florida travels to Gainesville this weekend for a three-game series. Florida is off to a terrific start to its 2020 season. Not only are the Gators tabbed as the top-ranked team in the country, but they are also 13-0 for the first time in program history. They hold a 64-26 series advantage heading into Friday's matchup. As for the Bulls, they are 5-7 but hot following last weekend's sweep of the Northwestern Wildcats. With that said, below is the series preview between the Gators and Bulls.

What we know about South Florida:

The South Florida pitching staff is off to a difficult start, but hopes to turn the corner following an impressive weekend against Northwestern. The USF pitching staff will be led by their senior ace, Collin Sullivan. The Massachusetts native boasts a 1-1 record with a 5.02 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched. The other two weekend pitchers for the Bulls, Carsen Ragsdale and Jack Jasiak, have been very productive to start the 2020 season. Jack Jasiak checks in with a 1-1 record, as well as a 1.33 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 20.1 innings pitched. Carsen Ragsdale has a 1-0 record, 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched. The Bulls' lineup has a difficult task ahead of them with Florida’s pitching staff. Their offense has't put forth the greatest of starts either. The Bulls' offense is batting .193 as a team, which ranks 282nd out of 293 teams. The Bulls' leading hitter is redshirt-senior JD Dutka, a native of Suwannee, Georgia. Dutka is batting .271 with three doubles, one home run and a .736 OPS. The second-leading hitter on the roster is Carmine Lane. The freshman out of Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage is batting .269 with seven hits, one home run and a team-high .756 OPS. Other South Florida hitters to watch for this series are Nick Gonzalez, Riley Hogan and Jordan Santos. The Bulls are led by head coach Billy Mohl.

What we know about top-ranked Florida: