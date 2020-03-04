News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 17:11:28 -0600') }} baseball Edit

BASEBALL: Future Gators react to Florida's record-breaking start

Hector Rodriquez
Baseball Analyst

Florida's baseball program has been one of the hottest teams in the country to start the 2020 season.

The Gators defeated Florida Atlantic by the score of 7-3 on Tuesday night, which improved their record to a stellar 12-0. It’s also the first time in program history the Gators have been undefeated through 12 games.

A flurry of UF signees, along with a commit, followed along on Tuesday as well and share their thoughts on the Gators' record-breaking night below.

OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

2020 Perfect Game All-American & Florida signee 3B Coby Mayo

Mayo: "I think it’s great to start the year on such a high note coming off a down year last year. If they keep this up, they can be a very special team.”

2020 JUCO signee RHP Franco Aleman

Aleman: "Winners win and they have shown the ability to come through in tough situations. Somebody always steps up when needed. It’s not a surprise they started the way they did 12-0.”

2020 Florida signee SS Colby Halter

Halter: “It’s a great start to the season, and I know all the guys are fired up about keeping the winning streak alive. Coach O’Sullivan has done a great job with the squad and it’s going to be a great year.”

2020 Florida signee SS Sterlin Thompson

Thompson: “It’s great! Florida always has very high expectations going into the season and it’s nice that this team will have added a record in the books to reflect back on.”

2020 Florida signee RHP Blake Purnell

Purnell: “It is great to see them getting off to fast start this season and this is just the beginning. The record is not over yet.”

2020 Florida signee RHP Chase Centala

Centala: “It’s an amazing accomplishment and it was a great night for the program and university. I’m very happy for them and I can’t wait to get there next season to make history with them.”

2023 Florida commit SS Cade Kurland

Kurland: “I like the way they keep finding ways to win, even when they’re not playing their best. While it’s certainly exciting, they just need to keep taking it one game at a time. Go Gators!”

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}