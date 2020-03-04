BASEBALL: Future Gators react to Florida's record-breaking start
Florida's baseball program has been one of the hottest teams in the country to start the 2020 season.
The Gators defeated Florida Atlantic by the score of 7-3 on Tuesday night, which improved their record to a stellar 12-0. It’s also the first time in program history the Gators have been undefeated through 12 games.
A flurry of UF signees, along with a commit, followed along on Tuesday as well and share their thoughts on the Gators' record-breaking night below.
2020 Perfect Game All-American & Florida signee 3B Coby Mayo
Mayo: "I think it’s great to start the year on such a high note coming off a down year last year. If they keep this up, they can be a very special team.”
2020 JUCO signee RHP Franco Aleman
Aleman: "Winners win and they have shown the ability to come through in tough situations. Somebody always steps up when needed. It’s not a surprise they started the way they did 12-0.”
2020 Florida signee SS Colby Halter
Halter: “It’s a great start to the season, and I know all the guys are fired up about keeping the winning streak alive. Coach O’Sullivan has done a great job with the squad and it’s going to be a great year.”
2020 Florida signee SS Sterlin Thompson
Thompson: “It’s great! Florida always has very high expectations going into the season and it’s nice that this team will have added a record in the books to reflect back on.”
2020 Florida signee RHP Blake Purnell
Purnell: “It is great to see them getting off to fast start this season and this is just the beginning. The record is not over yet.”
2020 Florida signee RHP Chase Centala
Centala: “It’s an amazing accomplishment and it was a great night for the program and university. I’m very happy for them and I can’t wait to get there next season to make history with them.”
2023 Florida commit SS Cade Kurland
Kurland: “I like the way they keep finding ways to win, even when they’re not playing their best. While it’s certainly exciting, they just need to keep taking it one game at a time. Go Gators!”
