Florida's baseball program has been one of the hottest teams in the country to start the 2020 season.

The Gators defeated Florida Atlantic by the score of 7-3 on Tuesday night, which improved their record to a stellar 12-0. It’s also the first time in program history the Gators have been undefeated through 12 games.

A flurry of UF signees, along with a commit, followed along on Tuesday as well and share their thoughts on the Gators' record-breaking night below.

