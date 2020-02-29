The Gators remain perfect at 10-0 following a come-from-behind victory over the Troy Trojans.

UF managed to score nine unanswered runs after being down 7-1 in the top of the fourth. Jack Leftwich had an off night, but his bullpen was able to give the Gators a chance to come back and they certainly did.

They also had some help from Troy’s defense, as the away team accounted for four errors, including a crucial one in the bottom of the seventh.

The Trojans' offense got out in front in a big way early on. Catcher Caleb Bartolero led the top of the second with a base knock. Leftwich would get Kyle Mock to strike out, but then beamed Austin Garolaro. William Sullivan followed that up with a single to load the bases.

Reed Smith struck out on three pitches, but then Rigsby Mosley stepped up to the plate for the visiting team. Mosley would hit a grand slam to left center to give the Trojans an early 4-0 lead.

Troy would add another run in the top of third. Dalton Sinquefield led the inning off with a hit by pitch and would later steal second. Leftwich would walk the bases loaded with Sullivan to the plate. The freshmen would single off Leftwich, bringing home a run to make it 5-0.

Jud Fabian would give the Gators back that run as he homered to right center field making it 5-1. Austin Langworthy doubled and Kirby McMullen singled as the Gators had a chance to cut into Troy’s lead. They weren’t able to plate anymore runs, as Cory Acton struck out and Jacob Young flew out to right.

After giving up a leadoff double, Jack Leftwich’s day was done. The junior had thrown three innings, allowing six hits, six runs, two walks and struck out four. Justin Alintoff came in relief but couldn’t do much to silence Troy’s bats. The Trojans would add two more runs in the top of the fourth.

The Gators were in a big hole as their perfect season was in jeopardy. They did score a run in the bottom of the fourth, but had the bases loaded with no outs and brought in just one run off a sacrifice fly from Cal Greenfield.

After one inning of work, Alintoff was pulled as Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan called on Tyler Nesbitt. The freshman had the bases loaded with one out but was able to pitch his way out of the jam by striking out Drew Frederic and Sinquefield.

Florida would once again cut into Troy’s lead in the bottom of the fifth. McMullen led the inning off with a single. Acton would also reach first on an infield single. After Young struck out, Kedrick Calilao came through with a RBI single to make it 7-3. Acton was left on third as Nathan Hickey struck out swinging and Josh Rivera flew out to left.

Nesbitt had to battle again in the top of the sixth but stranded two Troy runners on base. The Gators add another run in the bottom half of the inning. Cal Greenfield would lead off the inning with a hit by pitch before advancing to third on an error and scoring on a passed ball.

David Luethje came in the top of the seventh as Nesbitt’s day was done. Nesbitt threw two innings, allowing two hits, no runs, two walks and struck out three.

Heading into the bottom of the seventh, Troy went to their bullpen as Orlando Ortiz was done. Ortiz manufactured a solid outing, pitching six innings, allowing hits, four runs, two walks and striking out five.

Dalton Wilder came into the game and was in trouble off the bat. Young led the inning with a base knock, while Calilao walked and Jordan Butler came in with a pinch-hit single. The bases were full of Gators and no outs, and then Rivera walked to shrink the lead to 7-5.

Wilder was quickly pulled as they went left hander Ryan Fultz to salvage the inning. Fultz wasn’t much help, as Brady Smith pinched hit for Greenfield and immediately singled to score Calilao.

Kris Armstrong and Langworthy popped out to leave the bases loaded with two outs. McMullen need to plate one more run in order to tie things up and did so with a walk.

Now Cory Acton needed to do something big in order to the Gators the lead. He didn’t record a hit, but he did force the second baseman to make a difficult stop, as the ball was thrown out of play to clear the bags and provide Florida with a 10-7 lead.

Sophomore David Luethje recorded his first win of the season, while Dalton Wilder came out on the losing side for Troy. Specht notched his second save on the year, with the first taking place just the night prior.



Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.