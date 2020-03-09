OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop! Florida's baseball program continues to stay perfect after completing the three-game sweep of USF. The Gators beat the Bulls fairly easily in the first two games, but really had to battle in the series finale. As expected, there were several bright spots in the series as well. The pitching staff also continues to impress, as all three starters and the bullpen dominated throughout. Freshman Nathan Hickey was one of the headliners from the group, as he looks to make a name for himself in the college baseball world. With that said, here are three takeaways from the weekend series between the Gators and Bulls.

Florida’s pitching staff was too much for the Bulls

The Gators' pitching staff had an outstanding weekend as they silenced the Bulls. Tommy Mace manufactured a great outing in the series opener, pitching seven shutout innings and only allowing two hits. Saturday starter Jack Leftwich had a great rebound game after having his issues against Troy. Leftwich threw six perfect innings before the seven inning got away from him. The box score doesn’t do Leftwich much justice, but he looked as good as any UF pitcher in this series. Freshman Hunter Barco continues to prove he’s one of the brightest stars in college baseball. He didn’t have his best stuff, but Barco still managed to get people out with his slider and forcing weak contact. The bullpen continued to show they might be the best unit of the team. They weren't put in many pressure situations this weekend, but did the job when called upon. In the series finale, Christian Scott’s job was to keep Florida in the game but also not allowing USF to score. Scott threw two shutout innings before the Gators were able to regain the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Once Florida had the lead, Kevin O’Sullivan called upon Ben Specht to record the final three outs of the game. He did exactly that, as he earned his third save of the season.

Nathan Hickey’s monster weekend

The Gators' offense has been very productive in the first few weeks of the season, having plenty of production from players like Jud Fabian, Jacob Young and Josh Rivera. However, it was another freshman who stole the show this weekend and was actually the hero on Sunday. Catcher Nathan Hickey had an outstanding weekend and showed off the power he possesses. In the South Florida series, Hickey batted .600 with a home run in each game and drove in five runs. Hickey also hit the game-winning home run, as the Gators came out victorious 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Hickey was sitting on a first pitch fastball and didn’t miss as it bounced off the scoreboard in right field. Nathan Hickey is considered to be one of the top freshmen in the country and showed why this weekend. His raw power is just as good as anybody on the Gators' roster. He can also hit for contact and does a good job from behind the plate.

Florida is the last undefeated team in the country for a reason