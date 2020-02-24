Florida's baseball program is off to a terrific start to their 2020 season. The Gators went on the road and not only got the series win over the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes, they swept them. Florida continues to show its dominance over the Hurricanes, as its won fifteen of their last 18 matchups against Miami. This is also the fourth time in the Kevin O’Sullivan era that Florida has swept Miami (2011, 2012, 2017 and 2020). There were a lot of positives for the Gators this past weekend as they head back home for their midweek game versus FAMU. Here are three takeaways from the Florida-Miami series. OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

1. Florida’s pitching staff is back to being dominant

Going into the season, everybody wanted to know how good the Florida Gators were and if their pitching staff can live up to the hype. This weekend proved that not only is Florida’s rotation dominant, but they also have a lot of quality arms in the bullpen. Tommy Mace, Jack Leftwich and Hunter Barco all had great starts against a very potent Miami offense. Florida’s bullpen did a terrific job of keeping them in games and getting out of trouble. There’s a lot of like about this pitching staff and Kevin O’Sullivan didn’t even have to use pitchers like Brandon Sproat, Justin Alintoff and Nolan Crisp for the Miami series.

2. Underclassmen continue to produce at the plate

UF didn’t produce a lot of offense due to Miami’s stout starting rotation, however, when the Gators needed a clutch hit, it was one of their underclassmen who delivered. One of those underclassmen who had a big weekend was Jacob Young. The sophomore outfielder went 7-13 (.538) over the weekend with two doubles and drove in the game-winning run on Friday night. Jud Fabian also came his moment in this series. After going 0-4 on Friday, Fabian went 3-10 (.300) with the game-saving double in the bottom of the ninth Saturday night, and then a solo home run in the series finale. Freshman Josh Rivera also went off against Miami. Rivera went 5-11 (.455) over the weekend with two doubles and a solo home run.

3. The Florida Gators are for real