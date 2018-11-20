GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida basketball will learn more about themselves this week than they have the last month.

"I don’t know how you don’t find out a lot more about yourselves after this trip," said Florida head coach Mike White about the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. "Three games, three days, three high-major opponents, neutral sites, quick preps. A lot of it is going to be about ourselves, more so than a normal game with the quick turn-arounds. Hopefully, we’ll find out a lot more positive about our team, than negative.”

"I think it’ll be a good experience for us and it’ll definitely tell us where we are and what we need to work on," agreed Florida guard Jalen Hudson.

The Gators are set to tip off Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Wednesday afternoon, as UF plays Oklahoma at noon.

"I'm looking for leadership from some older guys. Motor. Toughness. Pride," said White. "I’ve never been a huge rotation guy, but we’ve got to get where we’re more accountable, learn more about what we’re getting from each guy, and from there allocate minutes more accordingly to try to help guys find some kind of flow offensively."

The tournament held in the Bahamas will test Florida early in the season. Not only is White's team set to face off against a talented Oklahoma team in the opener, the Gators could potentially face Wisconsin, Dayton, Stanford and Virginia - all of which are also set to participate in the event.

“I’m expecting really good games," said Hudson. "I’m expecting really good competition. I’m expecting a fight every night.

"If we can get wins like that against really good teams in the Top 25, that’d be really good for us just to see where we are.”

The tournament also provides an opportunity for White to figure out his roster. The Gators head coach loves to have "healthy competition at every spot," however, he also does not want to change his lineup so much that his team cannot find the right chemistry and consistency.

"I don’t know if we can continue to play this many guys and find an offensive rhythm," explained White. "So I’d like to pare it down a little bit. That said, I don’t want to hand these guys anything either. We have a few guys that are capable of being 25-minute, 27-minute-a-game guys, but they have to be 27 quality. And I want them to go take those minutes to be the best team we can be.



"I don’t care who plays really, I just want to win," added White. "Everything is up for grabs."

To sum it up: if you're a Florida basketball player, this is going to be a big week for you to show White and his staff why you deserve to play more minutes. .



