(Special to 1st and 10 Florida by Florida Athletics)





Becky Browndorf and Emily Heller honored by the American Athletic Conference

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - After defeating then-No. 7 Loyola on Saturday, two Gators earned American Athletic Conference accolades, as the league announced Monday afternoon.

Becky Browndorf was tabbed as the AAC Defender of the Week and Emily Heller was named as AAC Midfielder of the Week - her second-straight conference honor.

Browndorf - earning the first weekly honor of her career - finished the game against the Greyhounds with a team-high three groundballs and two caused turnovers.

The senior defender had the task of marking Loyola's Jillian Wilson, holding her to just 1-of-2 shooting on the afternoon.

Emily Heller paced Florida's offense in the victory, finishing with three goals on four shots. That was the senior midfielder's second-straight hat trick.

The Babylon, N.Y. native also registered a team-high five draw controls and two groundballs in the Top-10 win.

The Gators are back in action on Tuesday when the team hosts Colgate. Opening draw is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.





Attack Player of the Week: Isabella Peterson, James Madison

Midfielder of the Week: Emily Heller, Florida

Defensive Player of the Week: Becky Browndorf, Florida

Goalkeeper of the Week: Paige Gunning, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Week: Brianna Mennella, James Madison

Honor Roll:

Grace Wehland, Cincinnati | Leah Bestany, East Coarlina | Belle Mastropietro, Temple | Bri Gross, Vanderbilt | Caroline Kimel, East Carolina