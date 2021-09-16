Behind Enemy Lines: Alabama

The stage is almost set. No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida will face off to kick off the SEC schedule in a matchup of heavyweights on CBS at 3:30 this Saturday. Can the Florida Gators end a seven-game losing streak to the Tide? Can Florida stand up for the SEC East and end an even more mind-numbing 31-game Alabama winning streak over the SEC East? Gators Territory teamed up with Bama Insider and Tony Tsoukalas to break down the matchup between the Gators and Tide.

Bryce Young came to Alabama with a lot of accolades and he's certainly lived up to them through two games. How do you think he handles his first true road game in what should be a very hostile environment?

Tony: Normally, I’d expect a first-year starter to struggle a bit during his first road start — especially if it came against a ranked Florida team in The Swamp. However, Young has exceeded expectations when it comes to his poise. Even during media sessions, his composure resembles that of an upperclassman rather than a sophomore. Alabama hasn’t faced too much adversity this season, so it will be interesting to see how Young performs if he’s faced with an early deficit against Florida. However, until he slips up, I’m not betting against him.

It's been a hamstring watch week in Gainesville as Anthony Richardson rehabs a sore hammy but Alabama has an injury watch of its own. What's the status of Will Anderson and just how important is he to the Tide's defense?

Tony: It’s starting to sound like Anderson will be a go for the game after taking a blow to his knee last weekend against Mercer. That’s great news for an Alabama defense that already lost a starting outside linebacker in Chris Allen during the season opener against Miami. Even without Anderson and Allen, Alabama has plenty of talent to choose from when it comes to edge rushers. Sophomore Drew Sanders has filled in nicely for Allen, while the Tide has a pair of five-star talents in sophomore Chris Braswell and freshman Dallas Turner ready to step in for Anderson if needed. Still, Anderson is one of the best defensive players in the nation and could definitely come in handy when it comes to corralling Florida’s two athletic quarterbacks.

A lot has been made of Florida's running game (leading the NCAA through two games) but Alabama has its own stable of running backs. Can you break them down for us?

Tony: I actually did that earlier this week after Alabama starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. was asked the same question on Tuesday. Here’s the CliffNotes version. Brian Robinson: Listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Robinson is more a bruiser. Alabama is looking to get him to avoid contact more moving forward, but his game is primarily bowling over defenders. Jase McClellan: McClellan has been the most versatile of Alabama’s backs so far. Last week against Mercer he scored on a blocked punt before running in a touchdown on fourth down and scoring on a 21-yard reception from Young. He leads Alabama’s backs with four receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown. Trey Sanders: Sanders is arguably the most talented of the bunch and appears to be back to 100 percent after suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries the past two years. Like McClellan, he can catch out the backfield. He also has a nice mix of elusiveness and power to be defenders in multiple ways. Roydell Williams: Williams has been Alabama’s fourth option so far this season. The 5-foot-10, 208-pound bowling ball has been compared to former Alabama back Josh Jacobs and could serve in a similar change-of-pace role as he develops.

Florida has had a bunch of self-inflicted wounds with penalties and it was surprising to see that Alabama was in the same boat. What have been the penalties and is it something the Tide can clean up this Saturday?

That’s one of the biggest focuses around the program at the moment. Nick Saban has called for more discipline from his players, especially following a lackadaisical week leading up to the Mercer game. It sounds like the message was received which should translate to more discipline on the field. Although, if things haven’t been fixed, those mistakes could definitely open some doors for the Gators this weekend.

How does this Alabama defense stack up against others? In terms of Rivals 100 and 250 guys, it's stacked as usual. Can Alabama slow down the Gators' two-quarterback and rushing attack?