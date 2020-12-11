GatorsTerritory - Behind Enemy Lines: An insider's take on LSU

No. 6 Florida is back at Ben Hill Griffin for the final time in 2020. The Gators will honor 27 seniors this weekend as they host the LSU Tigers. Jerit Roser of Tiger Details joins us to break down the game and what to expect from the Tigers. Check out what he had to say below:

Can you put a number on how many players from the 2019 team are NOT playing (either because of the Draft, transfer, opt-out, injury) this week?

The only starters from this January's national championship with whom LSU entered the new season were defensive backs Derek Stingley Jr. and JaCoby Stevens, defensive lineman Glen Logan, right tackle Austin Deculus and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., who opted out two weeks ago. That, historically, marked the fewest returning starters for any reigning national champion in the 20 years that I was able to check back through online and, from what I'm told, at least 50 years overall. The official depth chart from the national championship went two-deep in about half the offensive and defensive positions and included three or four players at the other half for a total of 54 different individuals. With Tory Carter's opt-out this week, LSU is now down to 24 of those players on its somewhat active roster. Those two dozen include some players, such as Myles Brennan and Racey McMath who will definitively not play but have not yet officially been shut down for the season, as well as some others such as Chris Curry, Trey Palmer, and Maurice Hampton Jr., who are among the obvious toss-ups, as well as an other less obvious absences about which we may not have heard. The overall roster is now down into the mid-60s in terms of scholarship players — more than a third of whom are brand-new to the program and about another third of whom were redshirt players or others with minimal experience during last year's run.

What is the quarterback situation this week? Brennan is hurt, is he officially out/done for the season. What can we expect from the younger guys TJ Finley and Max Johnson?

Ed Orgeron has continued to avoid saying that Brennan is officially done for the season, but the only potential we would see him again seems to come down to "miraculous" territory. Max Johnson sounds increasingly likely to earn the first start of his career, including the coach saying Thursday evening that "it looks like it's gonna be Max." Both true freshmen should play, either way, and the offense will look fairly similar with either at the helm. The Tigers like to design a bit more to utilize Johnson's legs than Finley's. LSU has to find some consistency upfront in protecting those guys long enough to throw with some level of comfort rather than be chased around and kept off-balance and in paving enough lanes for the running game to help the cause. The Tigers have not been able to do so, though, and made the young quarterback's lives even harder than necessary by allowing rushers or tacklers to come free and quickly complicate matters.

Obviously, the biggest question around Baton Rouge this week, what’s the latest with Arik Gilbert? Ed Orgeron said he’s opting out but what is the feeling on if he will transfer or stay at LSU?

I think the LSU coaches' ability to keep Gilbert and other talented players in Baton Rouge after this season weighs a lot more heavily on everyone's minds and the future of the program at the moment than anything that could happen on a football field this or next week. Personally, I felt Gilbert was probably more likely to leave than to stay earlier this week, and other players were certainly considering similar routes. But Orgeron shared confidence Wednesday that his young star will be back in purple and gold for 2021, and the vibes I'm getting from elsewhere follow that increased optimism as well. The situation appears to be ongoing, in any event.

Why hasn’t LSU been able to establish the running game this season? They have even fewer attempts than Florida, who has all but abandoned running the football?

I don't think any of the running backs are as complete at this point in their careers as what we saw from Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2019, although we have seen some flashes of big potential, particularly from John Emery Jr., at times. But, the bigger issue, I think, has been the Tigers' offensive line not playing well and certainly not consistently. LSU has struggled to have the recruiting success upfront that they've managed at other positions, and I think that has shown in a variety of ways. It's been an adventure — which is not something you ever want to say about an offensive line — and done no one else on that side of the ball any favors. I think the struggles have really helped shed a bigger light on how special Joe Burrow was at turning blocking miscues into salvaged or even spectacular plays, as well as providing a greater appreciation for the job Edwards-Helaire did.

Is this season having any ill effect on the Tigers’ recruiting efforts?