Behind Enemy Lines: Kentucky
Gators Territory goes behind enemy lines with Cats Illustrated's Justin Rowland to find out more about Florida's opponent, Kentucky.
In the video above Jacquie Franciulli and Rowland discuss:
- Florida's 31 game winning streak against Kentucky
-The quarterback question at Kentucky: is Terry Wilson the guy and how has he progressed.
- The O-line play after Kentucky is forced to sideline one of its best in the trenches
-The run game led by Benny Snell and which other running backs should Florida keep an eye on.
-How good can Josh Allen be this season?