Behind Enemy Lines: Kentucky

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
Gators Territory goes behind enemy lines with Cats Illustrated's Justin Rowland to find out more about Florida's opponent, Kentucky.

In the video above Jacquie Franciulli and Rowland discuss:

- Florida's 31 game winning streak against Kentucky

-The quarterback question at Kentucky: is Terry Wilson the guy and how has he progressed.

- The O-line play after Kentucky is forced to sideline one of its best in the trenches

-The run game led by Benny Snell and which other running backs should Florida keep an eye on.

-How good can Josh Allen be this season?

