Earlier in the summer, we sat down with CaneSport.com's Gary Ferman to discuss Florida's first opponent, Miami.

Ferman returns to answers some quick questions about the Canes as game day approaches.

1. In your opinion was QB Jarren Williams the right choice? What does he bring to the offense?

Yes, I think he was the right choice because he brings the most upside to the position. He’s a redshirt freshman that gives Miami something to build upon. Now how ready will he be on Saturday night? That remains to be seen. No question it is asking a lot to expect him to go out in that environment and lead Miami to victory. But you can’t brand yourself The New Miami for eight months and go out there and be the same old Miami if you have a choice. For that reason alone, I think Jarren was the right choice. It’s a fresh start. It’s something different. He brings a very accurate arm to the table and I think his poise is improving every single day. He has just seemed different since he was named the starter. It’s like the weight of the world was taken off his shoulders. He seems more relaxed and very focused.

2. There are a lot of questions surrounding the Miami offense, what are your biggest concerns heading into week 0 and which player should Florida watch for?

The biggest concern will definitely be how the young offensive line holds up against the gators defensive front. There is a lot of uncertainty there for Miami as I know there is for Florida. If those guys hold up, Miami will have a chance to be in the game in the fourth quarter.

I think the player Florida will be watching the most will be receiver Jeff Thomas. He is unquestionably Miami’s most explosive player and a threat to go the distance every time he touches the ball.

3. There were some recent transfers at DB. How thin is that position, and how big of a problem were those losses?

Those transfers will not impact this game at all. The two guys that transferred were deep down on the depth chart. Where it might impact Miami is on special teams. Both of those players more than likely would have been involved there.

4. Are there any players not expected to play against Florida on Sat. through injury or suspension? Will that be a big loss?

It is kind of a miracle in this day and age, but for the first time in a long time Miami is not believed to have any players suspended for Saturday’s game. They also have come out of training camp very healthy.

5. Miami beats Florida if...

It can control the football and shorten the game. That will involve being able to run the football and stay out of bad down and distance situations where the gators can tee off on Williams. Florida was scoring a lot of points at the end of last season. If Miami hast to get to the 30s to win, I don’t like the Hurricanes chances.

6. Game prediction

I don’t really have a score prediction here. There are just so many unknowns. I think it’s impossible to have a feel for what kind of Miami team will show up in Orlando Saturday night. We have to see them play a game. That’s because of the way that last season ended. It was bad. There were a million excuses. I know they believe they are much better than that. Saturday night is the time to show it and like everyone I think we just have to wait to see what type of team is out on the field. Florida is favored for a reason and should be favored. There is no question that this is the toughest game on Miami’s schedule this year.