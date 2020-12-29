GatorsTerritory - Behind Enemy Lines: Oklahoma

With the 2020 Cotton Bowl just days away Gator Country reached out to Eddie Radosevich of Sooner Scoop to take a look at the Florida-Oklahoma matchup and learn more about the Sooners.

I think we all expect Spencer Rattler to develop into one of the premier quarterbacks in the country, and Lincoln Riley is certainly a coach that has a track record of developing quarterbacks, where is he in his development, and how does he fare against this Gator passing defense that has given up a ton of yards in the air?

Spencer Rattler's first season as Oklahoma's signal-caller was never going to be easy. A drop-off was sort of inevitable after historically great offenses led by the Sooners' pair of most recent Heisman winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and the Jalen Hurts bridge year of 2019. Riley and the Sooners have managed, but it wasn't without setbacks. In fact, the first turning point came just four games into the season in the form of a second-quarter benching of Rattler in the biggest game of the year versus Texas. A wake-up call he has since admitted was much needed. The most glaring change? Protecting the football. That's led to a much calmer and confident quarterback for Riley and Co., contributing to a seven-game run that has produced 1,733 yards and a 14 to two touchdown to interception ratio.

While it's nowhere close to what Oklahoma fans have become accustomed to in terms of production in a Lincoln Riley offense. It's getting closer and closer each week. With a full stable of pass catchers now available Oklahoma heads into Wednesday night's Cotton Bowl expecting to be firing on all cylinders. During its current seven-game win streak, Oklahoma has averaged 43.6 points per game.



In a Big 12 vs SEC matchup, you’d expect the SEC team would have the better defense and the. Big 12 team would have a better offense, welcome to 2020. What makes OU’s defense tick and how do they match up against Florida’s, one-sided passing attack?

Oklahoma's defensive turnaround has been a collective effort. It's hard to pinpoint one single position where Oklahoma hasn't improved. Lincoln Riley can talk about what he envisioned upon hiring Alex Grinch but to say he thought it would happen this quickly is probably a little much. Oklahoma's defensive turnaround has been remarkable in two short years of Speed D. In fact, just pointing out Oklahoma ranks nationally in the top 10 of five different defensive categories serves as a reminder of how far this thing has come. Grinch inherited a unit that ranked dead-last in pass defense allowed (294 yards per game). Triple-digit finishes were the norm. So it should be no surprise it all starts up front for the Sooners. Ronnie Perkins, Isaiah Thomas, Nik Bonitto, and Perrion Winfrey have been excellent, registering just under four sacks a game (No.4 nationally). Kyle Trask is the most accomplished arm Oklahoma will face, no question. But who will be on the receiving end of those Trask throws? Most certainly the question from the Oklahoma side.

How big of a loss is Tre Brown in this game?

Tre Brown made some of his biggest plays on the biggest stage. So its somewhat fitting Brown's Sooners career comes to an end after sealing the Big 12 Championship game with an interception. But the future of the Oklahoma secondary began that final drive on the field. Woodi Washington at one cornerback position and D.J. Graham at the other. Oklahoma won't be able to replace Brown's speed and experience on the field, but they most certainly can replace what could be seen as up and down production. Alex Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning will most certainly sleep better in the days leading up to the Cotton Bowl knowing they won't have to match-up versus the talented pass-catcher foursome of Kyle Pitts, Trevon Grimes, Kadarius Toney, and Jacob Copeland.



Who is a player on Oklahoma that Gator fans might not know right now but could have an impact in the Cotton Bowl?

We'll go with a player from each side of the ball. I'm a nice guy. Remember that up here before you get to the score prediction. On the defensive side of the football? Perrion Winfrey. The JUCO defensive lineman has become comfortable in the defense and it's starting to show in terms of production. Alex Grinch believes he could become the best interior defensive tackle in the country one day. Disruptive is one way to put it. He's a gamechanger in the middle of the Sooners defense. As for the offensive of the football, we'll go with H-back Mikey Henderson. I suppose throwing out names like Marvin Mims, Jadon Haselwood or Theo Wease would be too obvious. Henderson can do a little bit of everything, and that could come in handy without back-up running back T.J. Pledger who now resides in the transfer portal. Henderson carried the ball eight times during the regular season for 63 yards.

Score prediction?