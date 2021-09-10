Behind Enemy Lines: South Florida

For just the second time in Florida football history, the Gators will take on the South Florida Bulls. The Gators prevailed, 38-14, vs. USF in 2010 thanks to 139 yards and one TD from RB Jeff Demps and a 172-yard, two TD game (18-for-31) by QB John Brantley. Gators Territory teamed up with Bulls Insider to give Florida fans a better look at Florida's week two opponent.

USF used two quarterbacks last week, Coach Scott said they'll stick with Cade Fortin but how much will Timmy McClain play Saturday?

Benjamin McCool: I think Fortin will stay in the game as long as he is playing well. Scott and staff made the decision to start him over the course of two camps and numerous practice performances. His rough start at NC State could be chalked up to many things, like not having played in a couple of years, for example. So, I think they’ll give him a leash in this game for at least a half. That is, unless they can’t move the chains at all or he turns the ball over a lot. The fan base is ready to move on, so there is a lot of support for Timmy McClain to get a lot of reps. I also think that whether or not Fortin stays in depends on how the game is going overall, not just on his performance. If the game is close late, but some chance, and they think they might pull out the upset, they’ll probably stick with Fortin longer than they would if the game is a blowout.

It's been a tough start for Jeff Scott, where does he stand with the fan base?

Ben: He’s very well respected amongst the fan base. Most folks are trying to be patient with him, because they love the culture stuff that he is doing for the program. At the same time, however, they do hold him responsible for several of the worst losses in program history, as well as the worst season in program history. The patience will wear thin, though, if he and his staff can’t find some wins on the schedule this year. There is a widespread view that USF can’t afford to be bad at football while this latest realignment is taking place. If the Bulls season looks like last season, the honeymoon will be over.

We know both quarterbacks and Auburn transfer Matthew Hill, but who is someone that can make an impact that Gator fans may not know?

Ben: There are a lot of transfers who were expected to make an impact, but their first game of the season went so badly, hardly anyone stood out. At wide receiver, Yusuf Terry from Baylor and Demarcus Gregory from Ole Miss were expected to have an impact, along with true freshman, Jimmy Horn Jr. Horn is dangerous out in space with good speed. Xavier Weaver is a deep threat at receiver. I do suspect from what we saw in week one, relying on slot receiver, Bryce Miller, and tight end, Mitchell Brinkman for quick passes to move the chains. At running back, Colorado transfer, Jaren Mangham and Oregon transfer, Darrian Felix were expected to really improve the running game, but neither had more than eight carries against NC State, when the Bulls struggled in the run game. On defense, Dwayne Boyles and Antonio Grier, linebackers, bring a veteran presence. The secondary is the most improved unit for the Bulls. They return Mekhi LaPointe, Vincent Davis, and Christopher Townsell, but added Hill (Auburn), Will Jones II (Kansas State) at safety and Christian Williams (Miami), and TJ Robinson (Rutgers) at defensive back.

Florida showed off a dynamic running game, how does USF stack up against the Gators rushing attack?

Ben: Not very well. NC State’s tandem of Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person each racked up over 100 yards to contribute to 293 total rushing yards for the Wolfpack in the opener. The Bulls have struggled with the run for several seasons, but are especially disadvantaged if the backs are big. So, with guys like Malik Davis over 200 pounds, I’d expect USF to give up a lot of yards to. However, the Gators seem to run more than pass, and that could actually improve the defensive ability to stop the run, with less concern being paid to the pass.

USF comes into the game more than a four-touchdown underdog, how can the Bulls pull off the upset Saturday?