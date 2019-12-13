News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-13 15:06:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Virginia

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@JacquieFran_

Florida is starting its bowl game prep on Friday. The No.9 Gators are set to face off against No. 24 Virginia in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. The Cavaliers are coming off one of their be...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}