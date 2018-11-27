GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen’s goal of returning to the Gator Standard is more than just numbers on a stat sheet.

It's a state of mind.

It's swagger.

Jeff McGrew and his equipment staff is just one piece of the puzzle to make sure Mullen's vision comes true.

"I have three full time assistants and we have about 15 student managers," said McGrew. "Our role as an equipment staff is to take care of the needs of the players and coaches and staff. We try to do as much as we can to allow them not to worry about all the little excess stuff going on. Just allow them to get ready to play football."

According to McGrew, the group specializes in accommodating each player's needs and requests.

"We meet with them individually," he said. "We have a database with sizes and different preferences of each guy."

Mullen is a man that loves traditions.

While at Mississippi State, the Gators head coach began many of the program's game day traditions by working closely with every part of the university. At Florida, Mullen wants the program to return to the winning tradition he participated in during his first time in Gainesville as an offensive coordinator.

"This past year we got with coach Mullen and our sports information marketing departments and they kind of put together a plan for the season," said McGrew about how the uniform combinations are chosen.

What better way to start to bring back Florida's winning tradition than by looking the part - choosing to go with a more traditional look for uniform combinations



And just like the coaches and players, the equipment staff puts in relentless effort to make sure the football team is ready every day of the week.

"We come in Sunday morning after the previous week's game is over and it kind of get started going through all the stuff," explained McGrew. "We go through the uniforms, we check those for rips.

"Throughout the season guys are sweating, working out and training so there are a lot of fluctuations in weight each week," he added. "So we are constantly checking helmets to make sure nothing is fitting loose."

WATCH the video above to see what it takes to make sure the Florida Gators are fitted and ready for practices and game day.

