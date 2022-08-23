Ben Shelton Turning Pro

Ben Shelton Announces Decision to Turn Pro





After a national championship and strong summer at the pro-level, Ben Shelton is ready for the ATP tour.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's tennis junior Ben Shelton announced on Tuesday that he will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and compete professionally on the ATP tour.

Shelton is fresh off his ATP Masters 1000 debut and jumped 58 spots in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings to the No. 171 singles player on the tour. The No. 171 ranking makes him the the third highest ranked teenager in the world. Shelton won his first two Masters 1000 matches over ATP #56 Lorenzo Sonego and #5 Casper Ruud, respectively. The Gainesville, Fla. native has compiled a 14-5 record on the ATP Challenger Tour since May 30, highlighted by runner-up finishes in Rome, Ga. and in Chicago, Ill. Shelton is set to make his Grand Slam debut in the main draw of the US Open on Aug. 29.

Shelton put together a special sophomore season in 2022. After becoming the youngest Gator to be named SEC Player of the Year and leading Florida to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, he received the No. 1 overall seed into the draw at the NCAA Individual Championship. Shelton tore through the competition going 6-0 to become the NCAA Singles Champion. He was named the program's first ITA National Player of the Year for ending the season ranked No. 1 in the nation. Shelton finished the season with a team-high 37 singles victories and 27 of those came against ranked opponents along with a 24-11 doubles record.

Shelton finished 10-2 in SEC singles play landing him First Team All-SEC honors. He was also named to the SEC All-Tournament Team as the Tournament MVP after clinching the SEC Tournament title. In addition, Shelton helped the Gators win their third-consecutive regular season conference championships with an undefeated 12-0 record.

During the fall season in 2021, Shelton became the first Gator to win the singles title at the ITA All-American Championships finishing with a perfect 12-0 sets record.

A member of the 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team, Shelton was a valuable member of the program's first national championship. He clinched the match for the Gators to help defeat Baylor 4-1. Shelton finished his freshman campaign with a 28-5 overall singles record and went 10-2 in SEC play while contributing a 21-11 doubles record.

Official Statement from Ben Shelton: "After sitting down with my parents this weekend, I have decided to forgo my last two years of eligibility and turn pro. While this wasn't an easy decision, I'm excited for the next chapter in my career. I want to thank the University of Florida for two incredible years. It has been a once in a lifetime experience to become part of the Florida Family, and to compete for National Championships. These are memories I'll cherish forever. I have made brothers for life. I'm grateful for my teammates, coaches, and support staff at UF who have been there for me my whole collegiate career, and helped shape me into the person I am today. I would also like to thank my family, who have always taught me to BELIEVE in God, and myself, while pushing me to stay balanced in everything I do. God is good. With that, I am going to continue my finance degree online while travelling on tour. I can't wait to get out there, expand my horizons, and see what this next chapter has in store. Gator Nation, I will be repping all over the world! I'm pumped to see everyone at the US Open. CHOMP CHOMP"