For the sixth time since 2010, the Florida Gators manufactured and delivered five NFL Draft picks in the same year, with defensive tackle Taven Bryan leading the way after being scooped up by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round.

Cornerback Duke Dawson (New England Patriots), wide receiver Antonio Callaway (Cleveland Browns), safety Marcell Harris (San Francisco 49ers) and punter Johnny Townsend (Oakland Raiders) were also selected during this year's festivities in Arlington, Texas.

However, there were a stable of Gators who unfortunately never heard their names called during the three days, with kicker Eddy Pineiro highlighting that list.

The good news is that Pineiro found a home within the first 30 minutes of free agency, inking a deal with the Oakland Raiders. Relocating to Oakland also allows him to reunite with punter Johnny Townsend.