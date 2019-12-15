With the early signing period set to kick into gear in less than 72 hours, Florida is gearing up for a stellar finish to 2019 and hosted multiple priority targets this weekend for official visits as well.

GT also has the very latest on the Gators' standing with those seniors, including Timothy Smith and Clyde Pinder, who are verbally committed to Alabama and North Carolina, respectively.

With that being said, CLICK HERE for the latest scoop surrounding this weekend's official visitors.

** Not a member of GatorsTerritory?

Receive $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear AND 25 percent off a new annual subscription when using "Nike" as your promo code!!