Jordan Berry is a national recruit. The 2020 defensive tackle has plenty of time before he signs, however, several schools have already entered the race to land the talented prospect.

"I feel blessed," said Berry. "I just got a lot of offers but I am just striving for more and keep trying to achieve for more goals."

Arizona, Boston College, Georgia, Oregon State, UCLA, USC and more recently Florida, are some of the schools that have extended an offer to Berry.

"It is overwhelming," said Berry about the attention he is receiving. "I started playing football at a young age, probably at around four, and I never really thought that I would have offers. It is shocking still to think that I have offers. It's crazy because I'm ranked and stuffed. It's just amazing."

The Harbor City (Ca.) Narbonne's offer from the Gators was a bit different, however. According to Berry, he became emotional when he heard the news from his mother.

"I started crying," he said. "I always wanted Florida. I was talking to my mom about it on Saturday and then we went to church on Sunday, and I prayed about it then.

"I like that they are in Florida and that they are the Gators," he added. "I don't know too much about the school itself, but I'm going to start doing research about it."

Florida safeties coach Ron English was who extended the offer. Berry tells Gators Territory that he will be speaking with English and Florida about possibly visiting. The summer will be quite busy for the defensive lineman in regards to visits.

"I am planning to visit LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Baylor, TCU, Michigan, schools like that and a lot of the SEC."



Although Berry has plenty of time before considering a commitment, he already knows what he is looking for.

"I'm looking at defensive scheme. I feel like I fit into the Clemson defense. Clemson's defense is aggressive," he said. "I describe myself as mean, angry, aggressive. I don't really talk in game. I just want to go at it until the whistle goes."



