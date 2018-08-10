Big 12 WR commit receives the green light from the Gators
The Gators have certainly been expanding their recruiting net under the guidance of Dan Mullen, and dipped back into the Lone Star State last week to deliver an official scholarship offer to Kenned...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news