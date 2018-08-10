Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-10 16:46:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Big 12 WR commit receives the green light from the Gators

Liniac8jsvrlzrtqiivj
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

The Gators have certainly been expanding their recruiting net under the guidance of Dan Mullen, and dipped back into the Lone Star State last week to deliver an official scholarship offer to Kenned...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}