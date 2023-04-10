UF MBK: Gators Ink Micah Handlogten. The 7-foot-1 center was last season's Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida has signed 7-foot-1 center Micah Handlogten, the 2023 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, head coach Todd Golden announced on Monday.





During his freshman campaign at Marshall, Handlogten started all 32 games and ranked 11th in the nation with 2.3 blocked shots per game and 16th with 9.8 rebounds per game. He also chipped in 7.6 points, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists per game and shot .662 from the field.





"We are thrilled that Micah has decided to join our program here at the University of Florida," Golden said. "Micah had a great freshman year at Marshall, and we believe he is just starting to scratch the surface in terms of his upside. He's a proven rim protector, rebounder, and rim finisher and we believe he has the capacity to expand his game - specifically on the offensive end. He's a great young man from a great family and is a great match for the culture we are continuing to build within our program."





Handlogten notched eight double-doubles to go along with 14 double-figure rebounding games. He posted a season-best outing against Coastal Carolina with 20 points and 19 rebounds, including nine offensive boards.





The Huntsville, N.C., native was a two-time all-state player in high school and averaged 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots per game as a senior.





Handlogten is the Gators' second signee out of the transfer portal this offseason, along with 6-foot-8 forward EJ Jarvis from Yale.





Micah Handlogten C | 7-1 | 227 | Sophomore | Huntsville, N.C. | Marshall | Southlake Christian Academy





* Named the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year while at Marshall.

* Started all 32 games during his freshman season and averaged 7.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists while shooting .662 from the field (.720 in conference play). He ranked 11th in the nation in blocked shots per game.

* Had eight double-doubles, 14 double-figure rebounding games and nine double-figure scoring outings, highlighted by season highs of 20 points and 19 rebounds vs. Coastal Carolina (1/7/23).

* Had four games with five or more blocked shots, including a season-best six swats vs. Akron (11/30/22). Also had a five-steal game against Louisiana-Monroe (1/26/23).

* Had nine games with five or more offensive rebounds, including nine in his 19-board game vs. Coastal Carolina.





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)