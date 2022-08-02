Big News for Sully & the Baseball Team

Sproat Returning to Gators for 2023 Campaign

Right-hander Brandon Sproat was tremendous for the Gators down the stretch in 2022, going 5-0 with a 1.59 ERA and .218 batting average against in his last six starts of the season.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Southeast All-Region right-hander Brandon Sproat is returning to the University of Florida for a fourth season with the Gators, as announced by the Pace, Fla. native via social media on Tuesday evening.

Although Sproat was selected by the New York Mets with the 90th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft, he will instead return to Gainesville for the 2023 campaign. Due to the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Sproat has two years of athletic eligibility remaining despite having three years of collegiate experience under his belt.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my friends and family for getting me to where I am today," Sproat said. "I have always worn the Orange & Blue with the utmost pride, and being a Gator will forever be one of my proudest accomplishments in life. With that being said, following careful consideration and discussions with those close to me, I have decided to return to the University of Florida for the 2023 season. Thank you to Coach O'Sullivan and his staff for supporting this decision, and to all of Gator Nation for their unparalleled support. Let's run it back!"

With the announcement, Sproat joins a notable list of draft-eligible Gator starters returning to campus for the 2023 season including First Team All-SEC catcher BT Riopelle, as well as starting infielders Colby Halter and Josh Rivera.

Sproat was tremendous for the Gators down the stretch in 2022, going 5-0 with a 1.59 ERA and .218 batting average against in his last six starts of the season. The hard-throwing right-hander filled in valiantly following the season-ending injury to Hunter Barco, finishing with a 9-4 record, 3.41 ERA, .251 BAA and 82 strikeouts across 89 2/3 innings pitched.

Sproat was named to the ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region Second Team in June. During the 2022 campaign, he also collected SEC Pitcher of the Week honors (March 7) and was included on the NCAA Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team.

Over the course of three seasons in Orange & Blue, Sproat has turned in 117 1/3 innings on the mound and produced an 11-5 record. That comes accompanied with a 3.91 ERA, .260 BAA and 108 career strikeouts.

Outside of his accomplishments on the diamond for the Gators, Sproat competed for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in the summer of 2021. Off the field, Sproat is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient.

Complete List of Sproat's Career Accolades

2022 Southeast-ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All-Region

2022 NCAA Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team

2022 SEC Pitcher of the Week (March 7)

2022 SEC Academic Honor Roll

2021 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

2021 SEC Academic Honor Roll

2020 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll