Big News for Tim Walton & Crew

Egan Chooses Florida as New Home ­

Pal Egan will join the Gators for the 2023 season as graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida softball program and head coach Tim Walton have announced the addition of Pal Egan to the program Wednesday afternoon. Egan joins the program as a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility to play for the Gators.





“We’re very excited that Pal has chosen the University of Florida as her new home!” Walton said. “Pal is an extremely hard working and talented kid that will make a big impact within our program right away. I’m very impressed with the drive and determination that she has exemplified both on and off the field to make it to this point in her career and we can’t wait to have her here.”





Egan spent the previous two seasons at Texas A&M – Corpus Christi where she was named the 2022 Southland Conference (SLC) Player of the Year, SLC Hitter of the Year, All-SLC First Team and SLC All-Tournament Team selection.





“The opportunity of being a Florida Gator is nothing short of amazing.” Egan said. “10-year-old Pal would be screaming her head off if she knew that she’d get the opportunity to play softball for Coach Tim Walton. 14-year old Pal printed out a picture of the 2014 National Championship Gators to put in all of her school binders in hopes that her dreams may come true one day. Then 19-year-old Pal went the junior college route and bought a Florida Gators flag to hang in her window to let everyone know her dream was still alive.





“Now, I get to thank the entire coaching staff at Florida, my support system and God for giving those younger versions of myself a chance to officially be called a Florida Gator.” The talented utility player was also a 2022 NFCA All-Central Region Third Team selection as she set Islander single-season records in batting average (.426), runs scored (48), on-base percentage (.555), slugging percentage (.794), total bases (123) and stolen bases (27). She also tied the program’s single-season records in doubles (17) and home runs (12). Her impressive on-base percentage also ranks her eighth in the nation in the category.





In 2021, Egan was an All-SLC Third Team member as she led the team in on-base percentage (.441), while she also sported a .299 batting average and was 21-for-24 in stolen bases.





Prior her two years at A&M – Corpus Christi, Egan played two seasons at Vernon College located in Vernon, Texas. While with the Chaparrals, Egan was named the team MVP in 2019 and earned First Team All-Conference honors with a .561 batting average, .612 on-base percentage and a 1.175 slugging percentage.





Egan attended Independence High School and was named to the SYL All-League First Team and Varsity All-Area Team during her junior and senior seasons where she also helped lead her team to back-to-back SYL League Championships. Also, she was awarded California Medium Schools All-State and First Team All-American honors in 2017 and helped her team win the CIF Division 3 Championship.





Egan is the first person in her family to attend college and is on track to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing with a minor in entrepreneur from Texas A&M – Corpus Christi this August.