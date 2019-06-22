Big Ten LB commit nets offer from the in-state Gators
After dissecting his film throughout the spring evaluation period, the University of Florida has now decided to take it a step further by offering a scholarship to Ruben Hyppolite, a top 25 inside linebacker on Rivals.
Hyppolite, a 6-foot, 225-pound rising junior at Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur, is currently teamed up with the University of Maryland as well after serving up a commitment in April.
