{{ timeAgo('2019-06-22 14:34:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Big Ten LB commit nets offer from the in-state Gators

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
After dissecting his film throughout the spring evaluation period, the University of Florida has now decided to take it a step further by offering a scholarship to Ruben Hyppolite, a top 25 inside linebacker on Rivals.

Hyppolite, a 6-foot, 225-pound rising junior at Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur, is currently teamed up with the University of Maryland as well after serving up a commitment in April.

