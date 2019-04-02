Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 12:32:31 -0500') }}

Big-time 2021 DL J.T. Tuimoloau gets first taste of the Swamp

Rivals.com
Corey Bender
A flock of the very best the West Coast has to offer were just in Tampa Bay to take part in the Adidas 7-on-7 National Championship, but also took time to visit the University of Florida as well.

One of those nationally-recognized prospects is 6-foot-4, 275-pound J.T. Tuimoloau, one of the premier sophomore defensive linemen across the map.

Tuimoloau, who was rewarded with a Gators offer last summer, is a top priority for Dan Mullen's program and relished the opportunity to check off another elite program off his visit wish list.

