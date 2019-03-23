Out of the handful of notable names who attended UF's spring practice on Saturday, there is no doubting the tight end position was well represented with a trio of targets in town, including sophomore Cane Berrong.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Berrong, who reeled in 31 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns in 2018, also possesses offers from Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Ohio State among others.