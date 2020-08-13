OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips manufactures and delivers Division I talent on a yearly basis, and the class of 2023 will be no different with 6-foot-7 Payton Kirkland roaming the hallways in Orlando.

Not only has the offensive tackle received the green light from nearly two-dozen programs, but it's schools like Florida, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU highlighting his offer sheet. Kirkland continues to blossom into one of the elite 2023 offensive tackles and is now reaping the benefits on the recruiting trail.