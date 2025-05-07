Big-Time National Recruit from the Peach State Talks Recruiting

Standout Safety Adryan Cole is one of the top overall ranked players in America for the class of 2027. The Atlanta (GA) Pace Academy standout talked about teams he is considering, his timeline, who will help make the decision, factors, the Gators, and his game.

Adryan Cole 2027 Safety

Adryan Cole

Safety •6'2" | 190 lbs

Class of 2027 @ Pace Academy | Atlanta, GA

"Right now, I'm considering all teams. Just hearing everybody out at the moment."

"Probably next spring. Or if I mess with the school a lot, maybe even this summer."

"Overall, my parents and I will see what my siblings think."

"Player development, Relationships, and the environment and how I'll fit into the scheme."

"Overall, my experience with the Gators and their coaching staff has been really positive. The energy with them is that they're building something competitive and expect excellence both on and off the field. Straightforward, experienced, and focused on development. He [Sunseri] is always energetic and keeps a smile on his face players and knows how to prepare guys for the next level, mentally and physically."

"On the field, I'm a long, athletic, versatile DB who can line up anywhere in the secondary. I've got the range to cover deep, the footwork to lock up in man, and the physicality to support in the run game. Off the field, I'm respectful, coachable, and focused on constant growth. I carry myself with maturity, stay humble, and let my work speak. I value my teammates, lead by example, and take pride in being someone my coaches and brothers can depend on. Whether it's film, the classroom, or the weight room, I show up ready to work."