News
football

Big-Time Player from the Sunshine State Recaps his Summer & Talks Gators

Big-Time Player from the Sunshine State Recaps his Summer & Talks Gators
Big-Time Player from the Sunshine State Recaps his Summer & Talks Gators (Greg Smith/Rivals.com)
Jason Higdon • 1standTenFlorida
Publisher
@Jason_Higdon
Big-Time Player from the Sunshine State Recaps his Summer & Talks Gators


Naeem Burroughs

Wide Receiver

6-foot, 175-Pounds

Jacksonville (FL)

Bolles High School


"Over the summer, I went to Clemson, Ohio State, Florida, and Miami. And they were all great visits. They each showed a lot of love when I got there and showed how much they wanted to be at their school and a part of their receiver room, so it was kind of hard to separate the schools from the visit."


"So I'm looking to make it to Clemson, FSU, Florida, Miami, LSU, and maybe Tennessee if I can make it."


"I feel that my game's strengths are that I know how to tempo my routes, slow down, and speed up, which makes it hard for DBS to stay with me."


"What stands out about them (Florida) is that they are the same every time and have been showing love and showing me how much they want me since the summer before my freshman year when they offered me."


"My visits were my vacation, but yeah, I definitely had fun and made the best of my moments out of town while I was going places!"


KICKOFF2024 promotion: Act now before it's too late!


Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: KICKOFF2024

Offer valid through: 8.23.24


New subscribers, Click Below:


KICKOFF2024 PROMOTION

Join the Discussion

