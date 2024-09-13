Big Time Playmaker Talks Gators & More





One of the top wide receivers in the Sunshine State checks in from Coconut Creek (FL) Monarch High School, and his name is Jaborree Riggins. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound standout goes in-depth on his game, the Gators, and more.





Jaborree Riggins

Wide Receiver •6'4" | 185 lbs

Class of 2026 @ Monarch | Coconut Creek, FL









"My strengths are my football IQ, versatility, and work ethic. I pride myself on adapting to any position or situation, reading the game quickly, and making plays when my team needs it most. I'm also very dedicated to improving my speed and footwork because having these skills and height is dangerous anywhere on the field. I'm looking forward to experiencing the game-day atmosphere at UF and seeing how the team operates up close. I want to see how the coaches interact with the players, how the team executes under pressure, and feel the energy from the fans. I'm also hoping to build relationships with the coaches and hear more about their vision for the program and how I can contribute to it. I've been in regular contact with Coach Billy Gonzales, who's been great at explaining how I would fit into the program. I've also spoken with Coach Billy Napier and David Doeker about their plans for player development and how they would help me grow both on and off the field."