Big Win for Mike White and the Gators

Records: Florida 11-6 (2-3 SEC); Mississippi State 12-5 (3-2 SEC)

Next up for Florida: Home vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday, 1 p.m., SEC Network

Notable

* Florida outscored Mississippi State 23-8 over the final 7:15 to erase a late seven-point deficit.

* The Gators trailed by as many as 10 in the first half, 35-25, making this the 12th double-digit rally for a victory under Mike White and the second this season (Ohio State).

* The Gators were without Colin Castleton (left shoulder), who leads the Gators with 15.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.8 bpg. Jason Jitoboh filled in for his first career start, chipping in eight points, all in the second half. The Gators have now used seven different starting lineups through 17 games.

* Anthony Duruji turned in 22 points, his most as a Gator, including 18 in the second half. He shot 6-for-8 from the field, 2-for-3 from 3-point range and 8-for-9 from the free throw line and added a career-high five steals.

* Tyree Appleby scored added 17 points off the bench, including 13 points in the first half while shooting 3-for-5 from 3-point range before the break.

* Appleby also drew a foul on a pair of 3-point attempts, sinking all three free throws on the first and converting a 4-point play - his first of the season and second as a Gator - on the second.

* Freshman Kowacie Reeves kept his momentum going with a second straight 14-point game. In three games since moving into the starting lineup, Reeves is averaging 10.3 points and shooting 9-for-17 from the field and 6-for-11 from 3-point range.

* The Gators shot 24-for-30 from the free throw line, including 14-for-16 in the second half.

Head Coach Mike White

On the win...

"Our mental toughness with shooting threes and at the foul line I thought was a big factor. Forcing turnovers, going hard, staying together and we overcame some adversity. These guys were told a few hours ago that Colin wasn't going tonight, tough news there, of course. We rallied. I thought we played with a lot of heart and a lot of toughness."

On the defensive game plan...

"We did a couple of things that we hadn't really had a chance to practice. The conviction by our guys in our zone press was evident. Our foul discipline has improved with pressure, outside of a couple of possessions here and there. When you are playing on the road in a loud environment, sometimes that press or that pressure can be a factor."

On the confidence...

"I'm sure they gained some confidence just by taking that lead. I want to say the first lead was at the foul line, and after that second one went in, it got loud in there and I thought it helped us defensively. Our foul discipline was pretty good. We rebounded decently down the stretch and we did enough."

#4 Anthony Duruji, Senior Forward

On what was working for him the second half...

"I would say just playing to what the defense gave me. Be simple, be assertive, be aggressive. That's what I did. Just try to keep it simple in the flow of the offense."

On Jason Jitoboh's performance...

"Jason's been bought in, he's been ready. Jason impacts the game so well. Mississippi State's big, so we needed him. Obviously, Colin being down tonight, he stepped up and he made big plays down the stretch, so we were thankful for that."

On Jason Jitoboh's attitude after the foul stretch...

"I think that just speaks to Jason's maturity. Even though he's young, he acts like he's older and he's really bought in. He responded well. We preach, 'Respond, respond, respond.' We've battled with adversity this year and we're going to continue to battle with some more adversity. But, I think our response has been better and Jason displayed that today."

#22 Tyree Appleby, Senior Guard

On team mindset going into the game...

"I would say physicality. They had the three bigs and they play with two of them that are big-time players, so we knew what we had to do. Physicality because South Carolina outrebounded us on the offensive boards. I think we just preached hits and just rebounding."

On four players scoring double digits...

"I would say big time. Everybody's been in the gym because we haven't been shooting that well. I think everybody was prepared. Coach preached at shoot around, when we found out Colin wasn't playing, 'The next man up.' We can't pout or sulk. We've got to man up, go out there, and just play the game."