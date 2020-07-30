Former Florida men's basketball coach Billy Donovan and seven ex-Gators are set to resume the NBA season in the Orlando bubble.

The games begin tonight on TNT with the Utah Jazz playing the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers against the LA Clippers at 9 p.m.

The second matchup will feature UF's Joakim Noah, who signed with the Clippers in late June. His college teammate, Corey Brewer, was also picked up last month, resigning with the Sacramento Kings.

"For me, it’s an opportunity to play basketball," Brewer said on ESPN Gainesville. "I’ve talked to all the experts, everybody in the NBA. They feel like it’s going to be safe, so it’s good. Basketball is back. Let’s go play."

The other Gators taking the court this weekend will be Chris Chiozza (Brooklyn Nets), Dorian Finley-Smith (Dallas Mavericks), Michael Frazier (Houston Rockets), Udonis Haslem (Miami Heat) and Al Horford (Philadelphia 76ers), along with Donovan and his OKC Thunder.

One former Florida player who won't be back in action is Bradley Beal, who opted out of the bubble due to a shoulder injury. Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, Washington's All-Star guard was averaging 30.5 points (second to only James Harden) and a career-high 6.1 assists per game.

"This was a difficult decision and one that I did not take lightly as the leader of this team,” Beal said in a July 7 statement. “I wanted to help my teammates compete for a playoff spot in Orlando, but also understand that this will be best for all of us in the long term. I appreciate the support of my teammates, the fans, and the entire organization and look forward to returning next season to continue the progress we have made.”