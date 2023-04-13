Billy Napier, Graham Mertz, & Jack Miller on the Mic - Spring Game

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Gainesville, Florida, USA Coach Billy Napier Press Conference Florida Gators Orange -10, Florida Gators Blue -7 BILLY NAPIER: We would have played overtime. Absolutely. All right, guys. I think just to start here, I want to thank Florida Victorious for sponsoring the game. Without question, I want to thank our fans, our students for showing up. Over 40,000 there tonight again. Two years in a row. Thursday night. Great venue. Not as clean as you would like today, but I think defensively probably had a lot to do with that. But overall really proud of this group. It's been a very productive offseason. Players and staff, right, I think we've worked hard. This is a little bit of a halfway point. It's kind of like the midterm exam to some degree. So a lot of work left to do. Two summer sessions and a training camp. Time for this group to come together. I think contentment is the enemy, right? We have lots of players that have made a lot of progress, but certainly more work to do. Very encouraging by what we see. We're not there yet, but I like this team. I like this group of players. I like the attitude. I like the work ethic, camaraderie. This group likes to be around each other, and they embrace the work. So we're going to give them a couple of days off here and then kind of put it to bed and move forward into phase four and reload and try to finish strong academically here. They get a couple of weeks off. We'll be back at it late in May. What questions do we have here? Q. Billy, you said defense might have had something to do with it? How much do you think was the defense, and how much do you think was the offense just not firing on its cylinders? BILLY NAPIER: I think the pocket was a little muddy tonight. That's one thing I would say. Standing out there behind it, I think the defensive line, the pressure created issues. Got some unique players. Kingsley was out today. Obviously struggled a little bit with some consistency as a result of that, some things that caused issues with the flow of the game. Overall, that was the big issue in my opinion. I didn't think the pocket was very clean. So I do think they made some plays as the pocket broke down. They had to make a few plays with their feet, but overall it was fast, it was physical out there. I think defensively in particular we tackled well, and I think they did a good job mixing it up. You know, the pressure was a factor tonight. Q. Did you see any quarterback separation? Were you hoping for some, or is that about what you maybe can expect from a spring game? BILLY NAPIER: No, I think that both guys did some good things, and I think there was going to be a lot of things that each guy can learn from. They both had an opportunity to play with two groups of players. Not only with the first and second unit, but they're going against a different defense, right? I think there's certainly a difference there. But, overall, both guys did some things well, and then certainly there's some management, game management, things I think they could do better, but there's no price for that experience, and I think we'll be able -- we have really good film that we have an opportunity to teach from. There's nothing like putting the ball down and playing the situations as they come, but I would say that it wasn't quite as clean on our offense as maybe what we've been seeing in a practice setting for sure. Q. You weren't joking, you would have gone to overtime, just to be clear? BILLY NAPIER: Yeah, I think we would have put the ball down. I was discussing that right there at the end. The white team did a good job of making a few plays there and putting themselves in position to kick a field goal. Yeah, I do think we would have put the ball down and played. I think that group right there, they wanted to win. They wanted to compete. And I think if you asked them what they would want to do, they would want to play overtime. Q. Newcomers, Nunnery had a bunch of plays, Jackson, George, Carroll, a couple of big runs early. Can you talk about the infusion of kind of talent that you got from the portal? BILLY NAPIER: Yeah. No, I think that's probably the take-away for me as I go home and sleep tonight is a lot of new players making a significant impact. You can see it in the game, right? We've been observing that group. I think that there's talent there, but there's also -- it creates competition and that dynamic, that new energy, 27 new scholarship players. So I think they not only bring talent and upgrade their roster, but they also create competition and urgency in each room, and they're making the players around them better because they've got to fend for themselves and they're competing for a spot and playing time. So, you know, Banks, Kelby Collins, Nunnery, Cam Jackson, I mean, there's – Q. Spurlock had a tackle. BILLY NAPIER: Spurlock had one of his better days. Q. Searcy. BILLY NAPIER: Searcy had a sack. I don't think there's any question anybody watching that game could see that this group of newcomers is going to make our team better. Q. This time of year, break-out players, what about Marcus Burke, two big catches tonight? BILLY NAPIER: You know, Marcus is -- I love Marcus, right, and Marcus is a talented young man. I mean, he is tall. He is long. He is fast. Marcus is learning how to be more consistent as a person. I'm proud of him and the progress that he has showed, right? He is a guy that's always been one of the more talented guys, and I think he has grown up this offseason in particular. He has taken some steps forward just in terms of being dependable, being accountable, being a guy that not only the staff can respect, but also his teammates, his consistency. He has been banged up here a little bit at times, but for him to be healthy and be out there and make a few plays, I think that's going to help his growth. And our team needs -- we're better when Marcus Burke is playing his best football. You know, he is a guy much like I'm describing. He has made some progress, but he is not there yet, and he has an opportunity here in the next couple of months to continue to earn opportunities to play. Q. Overall did you see the progress this spring that you anticipated a little bit more, a little bit less? BILLY NAPIER: Yeah, I think that we saw a ton of growth just overall. I mean, I think we improved. Everybody. I think staff and players, we've made a lot of progress. Tonight I think offensively I would have liked to have seen a little bit more, but I think based off of what we've observed in practice, our team is a much better football team at this point in time. Q. I know it's still early, May 1st hasn't arrived, but are you anticipating much activity in the transfer portal? BILLY NAPIER: Yeah, we're under 85 scholarships, so we have -- we're going to have opportunities to potentially add players to our team, but those will be much like they've been in the past. They're a case-by-case basis. It's been good to us so far. I think our guys have done a really good job in the back room. The personnel department is doing a really good job, and the staff has been able to execute and go recruit, so we'll evaluate players. We find some that we like, we'll recruit them. Our roster is not complete, and certainly we could add some players in the future. Q. You have spoken about the strategy with this game being on a Thursday for recruiting purposes in the past. Could you speak from what you are able to see tonight where ultimately it was able to benefit you a bit? BILLY NAPIER: Yeah, I think we had close to 300 kids here, a number of which we've offered scholarships to. I think it also gives you an opportunity to get a lot of young players here. Some for the first time. It's no competition, right, and I think that that's the thought process behind it. I will say, just to be completely transparent, last year we did it as a result of Easter weekend, Good Friday, trying to get as much student involvement as we could. It worked. Now, did it work as much? I think we'll quality control and kind of get an idea would we have been better off Friday night or Saturday? I think each year is a little bit different based off of your footprint, who else has a game, and it worked. It don't matter when you play at the University of Florida. If your staff is working really hard, there's a lot of talent that can get in the car and drive here. We'll make a decision each year in what we think is the best from a recruiting strategy standpoint, and I think it paid off today. Q. Billy, you mentioned the quarterbacks getting to work with different groups tonight. I'm sure they've gotten to do that throughout spring. How key is that component in the evaluation process to see how they elevate the other guys around them, and what will be key to you moving to the offseason with those guys? BILLY NAPIER: I think tonight I was probably a little bit frustrated with how the players around them were playing to some degree. I think just in terms of the cleanness of the game, but overall there's no -- I mean, just the experience for both kids interacting with both sidelines, both offensive units, being in that setting, responding to the good and the bad. I mean, there was a ton of adversity out there tonight, and that gives each guy some experience in that regard. You know, you would like to be a little bit cleaner, but they managed the game as best they could. I don't know that we threw it to the other team tonight. Did we? I think we had one turnover. A couple of turnovers on downs. Overall, it could have been better on offense tonight, and the quarterback play -- I say this to you all the time -- sometimes they get too much credit. Sometimes it gets too much blame. Ultimately for a quarterback to play well, the players around them have got to play well. We'll watch the tape. I'll be able to give you more feedback next opportunity we get together. Q. The offensive line, I mean, touching on that, you already touched on Kingsley being out, but how did you feel about some of the new guys in new spots? Is that a little bit of a concern tonight? Eight sacks. BILLY NAPIER: No, we gave up pressures tonight. There's no doubt. The quarterback pressure, sacks, without question. I think some of that, the defense is contributing to that. You have new combinations of players as a result of a couple of guys being out. Overall, all very correctible. Just having stood out there behind it, I can tell you what happened. Some just flat-out individual matchups, defensive players winning, and some things from a schematic standpoint we can do to help the players. Got to give the defense some credit. They made it hard today. Q. You mentioned the transfer portal before. You mentioned going to have four scholarship quarterbacks. You don't have that right now. Will you be in the market for a quarterback when the portal opens up? BILLY NAPIER: Yeah, I think that process is underway to some degree. I think we'll know more pretty soon. That's what I would say in that regard. Yes, we anticipate adding a player to our team at that position. Q. Sometimes teams go into games, spring games, playing vanilla, and especially on defense. The ground rules about blitzing. Did you have any of those with the defense? It didn't look like there was much of a governor on them. BILLY NAPIER: I think that to each his own. I think we did pressure tonight. I think that's the personality and temperament of the play callers. That's their decision. It's one thing good about this game is you've got four guys calling plays, so it creates opportunities. But, yeah, there is some agreement in terms of the number of variables that you present. I mean, offensively, small menu for both sides, and certainly the same on defense. You know, we are what we are, right? It's going to be more about the execution of the call than the call. I think tonight was a good indication of that.

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Gainesville, Florida, USA Graham Mertz Press Conference Florida Gators Orange-10, Florida Gators Blue-7 THE MODERATOR: Joined by Graham Mertz. Q. Just give us your thoughts. If you are assessing your play tonight, how would you rate yourself? GRAHAM MERTZ: Yeah, I mean, I'm sure initial postgame, you're a little frustrated. Couldn't get the ball rolling. And then when something big would happen, we kind of got set back a little bit. It all comes down to execution. I mean, I'm definitely not satisfied with it. We did do some good things. I think that skill players made a lot of plays. Ricky right before halftime made a great catch on the sideline. Guys definitely went out there and played, and I think that was fun, getting under the lights in The Swamp. I wouldn't say even close to satisfied. I think that's why we all play this game. I think that's why the coaches coach. We're addicted to always getting better, so definitely not satisfied with it. Q. How much of the playbook did we see tonight? GRAHAM MERTZ: Not a whole lot (laughing). Some good stuff. We ran some good stuff tonight, but we've got some stuff (laughing). Q. Do you feel like you settled down after the first quarter? The second quarter -- the operation seemed a lot better? GRAHAM MERTZ: Yeah, I think offensively on the Orange team, as soon as we kind of hit that second quarter, put some drives together, got a few first downs. Our biggest thing is we were getting negative or not getting a positive play on first down and then getting behind the sticks. So for us it was just getting that first first down, and then everybody kind of settled in and we could make our plays. I think the second quarter we stacked three or four good drives. We had one then in that fumble, but I mean, that's the flow of football. That's what happens in the game. Yeah, it was a solid second quarter. Q. What do you think the biggest thing you took from tonight that you guys need to improve upon by the time you get to camp? GRAHAM MERTZ: I think the details. I think at this time of the year, I mean, I've been through a few spring balls. Now, at this point, it's all about the details. You've got a group of, what, 20 to 25 guys that are new on this team, new playbook. Whether they're transfers or they're incoming freshmen. A lot of guys' heads are out there spinning, but at this point -- from this point on it's all about the details and really owning what you're -- you kind of got thrown to the fire for some of those guys, and now it's about really locking in on the little things that win games. Especially in the SEC. Q. By the way, exchanges, what was going on there? GRAHAM MERTZ: We'll work on it. It's just a couple of high snaps, but, I mean, I'm confident in Rod, and I know that he will correct it and work harder than anybody on it. He has that big brace on his arm so it's a little harder for him to control it sometimes. But, I mean, he'll be more than ready. I mean, I've got all faith in that guy. He is a baller. Q. Now that the spring is over, what are your thoughts on it? What was it like compared to what you expected? GRAHAM MERTZ: Yeah, first off, I just have to say I'm blessed to be here. Like I said earlier in spring, I wake up every day with -- just grateful to see the sun every day, which is something stupid, but when you are in Wisconsin for a while, you kind of realize what the sun does (laughing). Really enjoyed the spring. I think that personally I grew as a player and as a young man. It's been a great spring. I've put in a lot of work here, and it's just the start for it. I mean, we have a lot of work to do, but I'm excited for it. Q. Can you kind of talk about maybe the last two minutes of that first half, hitting Ricky and then hitting Kahleil in the end zone? GRAHAM MERTZ: Yeah, basically the one to Ricky was just four verts. They gave us a version of two, and he was kind of running free, so I was, like, I'm going to rip that. He is my third guy in the progression. Then we get down to -- first off, Coach O'Hara dialed up a play call down there on the goal line. We had double slants. We had a feeling they were going to bring the house, and they did. We repped that early in the spring, and it was the same exact rep we saw earlier. It was good to get Kahleil and go score that. It was a good end to the two-minute. Q. How would you judge your progress from arriving here in January to now it? Are you as far along as you thought you would be? GRAHAM MERTZ: Yeah, definitely put in a lot of work early, a lot of long days, but even getting to day one of spring ball, I mean, I was grateful that I did that because I was a lot further ahead than I expected, which kind of allowed me to early in spring ball play free during practice. Looking back at it, I was grateful for the long days that led to that, but I think that right now offensively I'm in a great spot, personally. Definitely, like I said, there are the little details that I need to master, whether that's protection and giving just a few little calls to the O-line to make their job easier, that's all I'm focused on right now, how to make everybody else's job a little bit easier. I think that's the true job of a quarterback. Q. How comfortable are you with the overall scheme of things and the guys you've got to play with? GRAHAM MERTZ: Extremely comfortable. That's the exciting part. Everybody in that locker room trusts each other, trusts the coaches, and now it's just building up that -- I'm kind of an old soul on this, but I always think that the best teams I've been on, everything is fueled by love. And I think that's that one thing you've got to -- it's love and respect, and you have to earn both of those. We've got a lot of new guys here, and I think that this summer is going to be great to really -- we had foundation, identity in spring ball, but I think that the summer is really where a team separates. On the field, I love everything about it. I think that the fun part about this, now we get to truly grow together as young men, and I think that's where this team will take the next step. Q. What did you see from Jack when he was out there? What kind of opportunity was this for you guys to push each other? GRAHAM MERTZ: Yeah. Heck of an end to the game. That was one thing that I think I'm standing on the sideline watching it, and we talked about that in meetings. All right, if you get this pressure, this coverage, you have to get down the back because no one is going to have him. I was really excited to see that at the end of the game even though the Blue team lost, and I was on the Blue team, but I was very excited to see that because that fires me up, seeing a guy out there that we've spent time on that. We've seen it during practice. The correction was made, and we hit it. That's one thing that as a competitor you love to see, and that's what pushes you. I mean, in total I think that I was proud of how we took care of the ball tonight, but I think that we're both going to look back and be, like, I could have made that play, I could have made that play. That's what we're excited for. Q. It's kind of up to each – GRAHAM MERTZ: Great name, by the way. Q. Likewise. Got to stick together. It's kind of up to each program how much they take advantage of a spring game. Just given your experience, how much do you think this setup kind of was conducive to a competitive atmosphere? GRAHAM MERTZ: You know what the crazy thing is, I have never had a spring game. Q. Really? GRAHAM MERTZ: We've always had an open practice. Q. What did you think of the first spring game? GRAHAM MERTZ: I loved it. Just from the start walking out there. Obviously, we had two scrimmages in the stadium, but there's nothing like walking out in The Swamp and seeing it loaded. Well, not completely loaded, but loaded with people in there and fired up. It was electric in there. For me, just having my family down here, it was definitely a blessing, and I completely enjoyed it. Q. Is that a Wisconsin thing or Big Ten thing, not having a spring game? GRAHAM MERTZ: I think it was a Wisconsin thing. Q. Cold weather. GRAHAM MERTZ: (Laughing) yeah, if you really want to be outside with the snow.

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Gainesville, Florida, USA Jack Miller III Press Conference Florida Gators Orange - 10, Florida Gators Blue – 7 THE MODERATOR: Joined By Jack Miller III. Q. I just want to get your thoughts on this spring game and how it compared just the experience for you to last year, the differences, and maybe some of the similarities for you. JACK MILLER III: I feel like this year I felt a lot more prepared for it. I felt a lot more comfortable out there. I feel like I played a little bit better than I did last year. Still not as good as I would have liked, but definitely seeing improvement. Q. I just also want to get your thoughts on Billy said he maybe wasn't expecting the pocket to be so muddy. Just the pressure you faced tonight, your thoughts and how confident you are that that can get cleaned up? JACK MILLER III: I think the defense did a good job tonight playing. I think they showed tonight -- the new DC really showed that they're a legit defense. We see it every day in practice, so we weren't really too surprised. They played a really good game, and we'll get it cleaned up. I mean, we just have to get the protections cleaned up, and we'll be all right. Q. You said that you thought you saw some improvement from your game. What were some of the things that stood out? JACK MILLER III: I felt like sitting in the pocket and kind of getting through reads faster, knowing what routes are good against what coverage and what play is not good against what coverage. I think that's the biggest step I've taken in the past year. Q. You guys had a genuine split of reps tonight. What did you see from Graham and what kind of opportunity was this for you to push each other in this competition? JACK MILLER III: It was a really good opportunity for us to compete out there. I think we both pushed each other every single day, so it was really cool just to see him playing good and really just trying to answer every single time they would go down for a drive. We compete every single day, so it's nothing new. Q. The 12th play 84-yard touchdown drive, and you kind of found Burke at the end. What was it like to be believed that drive, and you had some pretty good runs from Treyaun Webb too also. JACK MILLER III: Yeah, that was a really good drive. Cam, was that the drive he had the hurdle on? Yeah, Cam is the real deal. Man, I love watching him every single day in practice. He had a really good -- that was probably his best job of the night, too. Give that guy the ball, he gets out of there. It was definitely a really good drive. It was super cool to end it with the touchdown to Burke, too. That was a guy we were talking about earlier. We said, we're going to get one tonight, and we ended up getting one so it's pretty cool. Q. You carried it a few times, pulled it a couple of times. Maybe how much more confident are you now in your running ability maybe compared to the beginning of spring or even fall? JACK MILLER III: Yeah, I think I've gotten a lot faster, honestly, probably since last year, so I feel pretty confident. I think it's a part of my game that can definitely be utilized. Yeah, I feel good about it. Q. What's the biggest thing you guys need to work on between now and August? JACK MILLER III: I think chemistry and coming together really as a team now instead of just it's always offense versus defense during practice and stuff like that. I think these next few months it's about coming together as a full team and knowing we're going to be wearing the same color on a Saturday, so we're not really enemies. We're on the same team. So I think that's the biggest thing. Q. How is the dynamic between you and Graham, and how do you go into the offseason working together, getting the receivers together, and all that dynamic? JACK MILLER III: I've been in this situation before with CJ when I was younger, so I kind of understand how it goes. We both want the same thing. We both want to be successful, and we both want to win games, so we're going to do whatever it takes. Whoever is the better man to do, that's where it's going to be. So it's really never been a problem between me and him. Nothing. Q. Just getting the receivers, that's the – JACK MILLER III: Yeah, it's tough. You've got to be willing to put in a lot of work, and those guys too understand. They come to work every day, and they understand that they might have to run extra routes because there's two quarterbacks that are trying to be the starter. So they understand it, and it's been really good. Q. How would you assess the progress of this offense from start of the spring to now? JACK MILLER III: I think we've developed a lot. You guys didn't get to see a whole lot tonight just because for certain reasons, but we've definitely gotten a lot better throughout the whole offseason. Just guys getting better, guys growing up. I feel like a lot of our young receivers are starting to really understand the game. It's been pretty good, obviously. Q. How much of the playbook would you say we saw? A couple of pages? JACK MILLER III: Probably not even. Probably day one install. Q. What did you see on the touchdown to Marcus, and just that roll-out there? JACK MILLER III: Yeah, the same situation happened in practice and the last scrimmage actually. I was rolling to my right, and the back line was just wide open. So just lay it up there, let the guy go get it. Yeah, me and Burke have put a lot of time together. Especially over this offseason. He is always a guy that stays after with me and kind of catches a lot of balls, so you saw his other catch too tonight. Burke is a weapon. He is the real deal. Q. What was the conversation you said you had pregame? JACK MILLER III: (Laughing) during the walk-through he was, like, I need one tonight, and I said, I got you. Got it. Q. You mentioned the defense and how you felt like you've seen it all spring that they've improved. In what ways specifically have you just seen that unit make a jump? JACK MILLER III: I think the biggest jump they've made is everybody knows what they're doing. Early on in the spring everybody was kind of new to the system, new to knowing where to line up, and now you just see them. They all know it. They're all flying around getting to their spots. And it's really hard as a quarterback looking out there and not knowing where they're going to end up presnap. It's the hardest part.

