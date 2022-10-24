The show will be hosted by Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley from 6 - 7 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 2022 edition of Gator Talk returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. as Gators Head Football Coach Billy Napier makes his seventh appearance on the show this season from The Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe.

Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Football, hosted by the Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley. The show is available across the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the Florida Gators Mobile App, on and on the Varsity Mobile App.

Napier, along with select football staff members and players, will appear in four of the final five shows. Sophomore running back Montrell Johnson Jr. will be featured on this week's show. Johnson Jr. has rushed for 425 yards at a 7.2 yards per carry in his first season at Florida, and has a team-high seven rushing touchdowns this fall.

Gators Women's Basketball Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley will join the show on Nov. 28.

The show will air from 6 - 7 p.m. COMPLETE 2022 GATOR TALK SCHEDULE DATE GUEST LOCATION

Wednesday, Oct. 26 Billy Napier, Montrell Johnson Jr. The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 7 Billy Napier The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 14 Billy Napier

The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 21 Billy Napier The Keys Restaurant

Monday, Nov. 28 Kelly Rae Finley The Keys Restaurant



