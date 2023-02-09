Biondi, Leal Collect SEC Golf Weekly Awards





Fred Biondi earned Co-Golfer and Miguel Leal Co-Freshman honors.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - After strong starts in the spring opener, Fred Biondi was named SEC Co-Golfer and Miguel Leal Co-Freshman of the week, the conference office announced.

Earning it twice last season, Biondi collects his third SEC weekly award as Leal earned the honor for the first time in his career.

Florida started the spring with a team victory at the Sea Best Invitational led by Biondi who earned his third career collegiate victory. He used a round three score of 64 (-6), the lowest round in the tournament, behind a birdie on 18 to force a playoff. The Senior secured medalist honors as after his lone bogey on day three, he birdied six of the next 14.

Making his collegiate debut, Leal shot a 66 (-4) in his first round. He finished T5 and fired his second round in the 60s (68) in the final round to cut five strokes off his round two of 73. The redshirt-freshman recorded 12 birdies to round out six Gators that placed in the top-10.

The Orange and Blue aim to defend its home course at the VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course from Feb. 11-12. Action gets underway on Saturday at 8 a.m.

SEC Golf Weekly Awards Player School Co-Golfer

Fred Biondi Florida

Gordon Sargent Vanderbilt

Co-Freshman

Miguel Leal Florida

Jaime Montojo Texas A&M