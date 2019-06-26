Kerry Blackshear Jr. , an All ACC player last season at Virginia Tech and the most coveted graduate transfer on the market, announced Wednesday that he is transferring to Florida, where he will be eligible to compete in the 2019-20 season.

Blackshear, a 6-foot-10, 250 pound center who averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds last season, visited UF, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky before making his decision. He will step into the team’s starting center position giving the program a skilled, experienced big man.

The return of Andrew Nembhard, who withdrew from the NBA draft before the May 29 deadline for underclassmen seeking to retain their eligibility, and the addition of a recruiting class ranked No. 9 by Rivals.com had already positioned Florida to secure a top-25 ranking entering the season. The addition of Blackshear could help Mike White lead his team deep into the NCAA Tournament.